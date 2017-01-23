Sister Wives' Mariah Brown's first public appearance after coming out? The Women's March

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

The Sister Wives are some of the last people you'd expect to see at the Women's March on Washington, D.C. After all, the poster family for legalized polygamy isn't exactly known for working to advance women's rights.

But even though they didn't exactly advertise that they were there, both Meri and Janelle Brown marched, and it looks like it was because of Meri's daughter, Mariah. It was just a few weeks ago that an episode aired showing Mariah coming out as gay to her family. It was her public coming-out too, and while her announcement seemed to shock her family at the time, they've clearly come around to the idea at least a little bit since then. Good to see they're living in 2017 with the rest of us.

Image: TLC

In a video posted to TLC's website, Mariah talked about the experience of marching with a few of her friends.

"I really wanted to come to the march with some of my family and friends because it’s something that is really important to me, something that is really important to all of them — so it’s really awesome to be here and experience it," she says. "Today was kind of interesting because it’s the first time I’ve really been out in public after coming out to the world, and there were some kids there that seemed encouraged by that, and so that was really awesome."

One of her friends added, "People just kept coming up to Mariah and saying how inspirational her story was, and how it touched other people."

Meri and Janelle both stayed pretty quiet about having attended the march, maybe because they didn't exactly have their husband's approval. Kody Brown tweeted a link to an article called "Why I will not be joining the protests against President Donald Trump," all about how Trump is the "legitimate president" and apparently that means we should now always accept everything he does without question. Good thing the ladies of Sister Wives have a better grasp of how free speech works than their husband.

