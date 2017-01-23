Sections
Controversial Stacey Dash and Fox News split ways — finally

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers.

View Profile
Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
Print

Fox News decides not to renew Stacey Dash's contract and Twitter rejoices

To say Stacey Dash is controversial would be an understatement. In recent months, she has ruffled a lot of feathers, which is probably why people are rejoicing over the news that her contract with Fox News won't be renewed.

More: There's really nothing about Jesse Williams' speech that Stacey Dash liked

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dash, who joined the network in 2014, has been off air since September of 2016 and the network has declined to renew her contract — a decision that was reportedly made last fall.

Twitter has been abuzz with reactions to the report that Fox News will be declining to renew Dash's contract — and it's clear that a lot of people feel this is the right decision.

And we have to say, we're with Twitter on this one.

Dash could have used her job to educate and spread awareness. Instead, she used her platform to cause controversy with her bigoted opinions that only further the divide within society and generate fear and hate; and someone in a position of power should not be using their voice for this reason.

Some of her more controversial moments include her stance on transgender issues, her opinion that there shouldn't be a Black History Month because there isn't a white history month and her decision to use the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, to endorse Donald Trump for president (she claimed that the shooting "would not go unanswered" if Trump, who was then the Republican candidate, were President).

In addition, Dash was also temporarily suspended from the network in 2015 after her expletive-filled on-air rant about then-President Barack Obama.

For Dash's part, she does not appear to have publicly commented on losing her job with Fox News, and as of Jan. 21, her Twitter bio still states that she's a "@Foxnews Contributor." Also, there's no word yet on the direction she intends to take her career in the future.

More: Stacey Dash's memoir is going to be really dark compared to Clueless

What do you think of the news that Stacey Dash's contract with Fox News is over? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: ABC
