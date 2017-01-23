Fox News decides not to renew Stacey Dash's contract and Twitter rejoices

To say Stacey Dash is controversial would be an understatement. In recent months, she has ruffled a lot of feathers, which is probably why people are rejoicing over the news that her contract with Fox News won't be renewed.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dash, who joined the network in 2014, has been off air since September of 2016 and the network has declined to renew her contract — a decision that was reportedly made last fall.
Twitter has been abuzz with reactions to the report that Fox News will be declining to renew Dash's contract — and it's clear that a lot of people feel this is the right decision.
Stacey Dash outside the unemployment office first thing Monday morning pic.twitter.com/E7CZBlyjNf— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 22, 2017
You said Trump was bringing jobs back, but somehow YOUR job wasn't on that list, huh?@REALStaceyDash— MH (@SirMikeH) January 23, 2017
Up early and ready for this work day because I am not Stacey Dash.— Lee Me Lone (@Still_Lee_) January 23, 2017
When Stacey Dash shows up @BET headquarters looking for a job Monday morning: pic.twitter.com/nInko8L30P— #J20 (@Delo_Taylor) January 22, 2017
Stacey Dash is the perfect example of Karma.— Taammmmmmm (@mieramamii) January 22, 2017
stacey dash lost her fox contract, and suddenly that "career" of being the black who hates blacks isn't gonna pay so well anymore— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 23, 2017
Stacey Dash got fired from FOX? Tragic. pic.twitter.com/6LnPUjNY1d— Eggo (@eggology_) January 22, 2017
Fox: We fired Stacey Dash.— Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) January 22, 2017
Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/cTMxLLACAu
And we have to say, we're with Twitter on this one.
Dash could have used her job to educate and spread awareness. Instead, she used her platform to cause controversy with her bigoted opinions that only further the divide within society and generate fear and hate; and someone in a position of power should not be using their voice for this reason.
Some of her more controversial moments include her stance on transgender issues, her opinion that there shouldn't be a Black History Month because there isn't a white history month and her decision to use the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, to endorse Donald Trump for president (she claimed that the shooting "would not go unanswered" if Trump, who was then the Republican candidate, were President).
In addition, Dash was also temporarily suspended from the network in 2015 after her expletive-filled on-air rant about then-President Barack Obama.
For Dash's part, she does not appear to have publicly commented on losing her job with Fox News, and as of Jan. 21, her Twitter bio still states that she's a "@Foxnews Contributor." Also, there's no word yet on the direction she intends to take her career in the future.
