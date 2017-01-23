Oliver Hudson has more than a few words to say about the Kate Hudson & Brad Pitt dating rumors

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce has been one of the most shocking and talked about celebrity divorces of the last decade, so it's not surprising it's made for such excellent tabloid fodder.

In the weeks after the couple announced their split each of them has been linked to various other celebs, but among the most bizarre was Pitt's alleged relationship with Kate Hudson — and the rumor mills are still churning. In the January issue of Star magazine the front page is of Hudson and Pitt, along with the headline "It's getting serious, Brad moves in."

And the report is so ridiculous that Hudson's brother, Oliver, decided to take to Instagram to poke fun at it.

He shared a snap of the magazine's cover, along with a very sarcastic, expletive-filled caption.

"Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as shit! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!!" Oliver wrote, jokingly adding, "[Brad's] already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me..."

He continued to ridicule the report by claiming that Pitt "insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.." and that even his mom mother, Goldie Hawn, was apparently getting in on the action and "overtly flirting with him! [Pitt]"

And in conclusion, Oliver revealed that it was time for Pitt to move out of his sister's house because he needs his life back.

So, if anyone fell for the Pitt and Kate Hudson romance rumors, we think Oliver Hudson's snarky Instagram post is all the proof you'll ever need to confirm that the claims are indeed false.

They would make a beautiful couple though... just sayin...'

