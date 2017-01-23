Iggy Azalea's been spending time with a new man, and they're not shy about getting handsy in public

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

When Iggy Azalea and French Montana started hooking up in November of 2016 things between them looked as though they were getting serious — Montana was pulling out all the stops, and showering her with diamonds — but Azalea recently made it clear that she's forgotten all about her brief fling.

And she did this by locking lips with music producer LJay Currie.

The pair were spotted hanging out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday, Jan. 21, and according to an onlooker they weren't holding back on their affection for each other. A source told Us Weekly, "They flew in together on a private jet for a friend's birthday. They have been all over each other with major PDA. They rented a yacht and were making out on the deck."

While no photos of the pair have emerged, and neither chose to share photos of the other on social media — although Currie did show off his tattoos as he posed on a yacht in the middle of the ocean — apparently they weren't shy about who saw them getting cozy.

A photo posted by Ljay Currie (@iamljaycurrie) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

The source continued, "He was spraying her down with a hose and wasn't shy about putting his hands all over her body. They went jet-skiing and he gave her piggyback rides on the beach."

Azalea did, however, post a photo of herself and Chuckie Bones, along with a tribute to him for his birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @ChuckieBones I can't believe you're almost a real grown up now.... aghhhhh!"

Happy Birthday @ChuckieBones I can't believe you're almost a real grown up now.... aghhhhh! A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

French Montana who? Looks as though Azalea may have found herself a new man.

What do you think of a possible LJay Currie and Iggy Azalea hookup? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

