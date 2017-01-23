Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Iggy Azalea's forgotten all about French Montana

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

View Profile
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Print

Iggy Azalea's been spending time with a new man, and they're not shy about getting handsy in public

When Iggy Azalea and French Montana started hooking up in November of 2016 things between them looked as though they were getting serious — Montana was pulling out all the stops, and showering her with diamonds — but Azalea recently made it clear that she's forgotten all about her brief fling.

And she did this by locking lips with music producer LJay Currie.

More: Nick Young thinks he's the only guy who can get Iggy Azalea's proposal right

The pair were spotted hanging out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday, Jan. 21, and according to an onlooker they weren't holding back on their affection for each other. A source told Us Weekly, "They flew in together on a private jet for a friend's birthday. They have been all over each other with major PDA. They rented a yacht and were making out on the deck."

While no photos of the pair have emerged, and neither chose to share photos of the other on social media — although Currie did show off his tattoos as he posed on a yacht in the middle of the ocean — apparently they weren't shy about who saw them getting cozy.

A photo posted by Ljay Currie (@iamljaycurrie) on

The source continued, "He was spraying her down with a hose and wasn't shy about putting his hands all over her body. They went jet-skiing and he gave her piggyback rides on the beach."

Azalea did, however, post a photo of herself and Chuckie Bones, along with a tribute to him for his birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @ChuckieBones I can't believe you're almost a real grown up now.... aghhhhh!"

Happy Birthday @ChuckieBones I can't believe you're almost a real grown up now.... aghhhhh!

A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

French Montana who? Looks as though Azalea may have found herself a new man.

More: Iggy Azalea & French Montana might just be a couple after all

What do you think of a possible LJay Currie and Iggy Azalea hookup? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Iggy Azalea's been spending time with a new man, and they're not shy about getting handsy in public
Image: WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
51 powerful images of celebrities supporting the Women's March on Washington
Erotica guide for beginners: 14 books to get you started
Sam & Dean are so screwed in these 'Supernatural' S12 winter premiere photos
What to watch when you don't want to watch Donald Trump's inauguration
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!