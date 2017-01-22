Sections
Justin Bieber says he doesn't like Selena Gomez's new BF The Weeknd's music

Tiffany Taylor

by

Tiffany Taylor is a host, writer and producer living in Los Angeles. You can also catch her working as a host for ClevverTV. Previously, Tiffany worked as a reporter for AOL's Cambio.com. She graduated from the University of Southern Cal...

Image: WENN.com
Justin Bieber thinks The Weeknd's music is 'wack' and he doesn't care if you know it

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are young Hollywood's hottest new couple. So, we can't help but wonder: What does Gomez's ex Justin Bieber think about their relationship? Lucky for us, someone asked.

More: Selena Gomez has her hands all over Hollywood's favorite starboy

As Bieber was leaving a restaurant on Friday night, a videographer from TMZ asked him, "Can you listen to a Weeknd song?"

"Hell no, I can't listen to a Weeknd song," Bieber said with a smile.

"You can't? Why not?" the videographer asked.

"That shit's wack," Bieber replied, still smiling.

More: Of course Justin Bieber isn't digging Selena Gomez's new romance

Gomez, on the other hand, is definitely a fan of her new man's music. She was photographed listening to his song "Starboy" on her phone while headed to church with friends just last weekend.

Gomez and Bieber dated on and off for years. After the highs and lows of their turbulent relationship, she likely doesn't care what Bieber thinks of her new boyfriend or his music.

It looks like The Weeknd's ex Bella Hadid isn't a fan of the new couple, either. The same day the first photos of Gomez and The Weeknd kissing were published online, Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram. Yikes. Gomez currently still follows Hadid. Bella's sister Gigi Hadid and Gomez also still follow each other.

More: Selena Gomez didn't break any girl code by hooking up with The Weeknd

Hey, if Gomez is happy, we're happy for her! She's been through so much over the past few years, as highlighted in her acceptance speech at the 2016 American Music Awards. She deserves to find someone who will build her up, not bring her down. Maybe The Weeknd can be that guy.

Image: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN; Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN
