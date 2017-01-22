Trey Songz could be in a lot of trouble if Keke Palmers non-consent claims are true

Keke Palmer is alleging Trey Songz used her likeness in his new music video "Pick Up the Phone" without obtaining her consent first. In fact, Palmer is so outraged by her inclusion in the video that she took to Instagram to detail what happened, even going so far to say that she explicitly told him she didn't want to be involved.
"This is preposterous," Palmer captioned her Instagram post. "How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle."
She added, "Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me "let me just show you the idea"?? Wow. This is what I'm referring to in my previous post, this is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn't have even tried me like this."
This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn't mean they will buckle. Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you've known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes. Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me "let me just show you the idea"?? Wow. This is what I'm referring to in my previous post, this is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn't have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I'm not for the bullshit. I'm serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission. When you in front of a boss you treat them like one, like I treat YOU. NO MEANS NO!!!!!!! People have to listen to women and stop questioning them and their intelligence. Speak up, cause when you look someone in the face and they say "I understand. You don't have to feel pressured to do the video" and they STILL put you in it, it is a violation. It would be great to be able to handle these things privately but why when they aren't respected?
Palmer then posted two videos, maintaining her statement that her appearance in the video was included without her permission.
It's okay to hide if that's the best way to remove yourself from a situation, Hilary I'm still mad you said that
No word yet if Palmer is planning legal action against Songz.
The line where Palmer appears, coincides with the line in the song that goes, "I palm her pussy like Keke/Like Keke like Keke."
Palmer is shown for a brief moment sitting on the couch on her phone.
Though Songz hasn't responded to Palmer's messages direction, he did seem to post a couple of tweet directed at her claims.
I don't do this twitter shit, girl you know me and got my number fuck outta here— Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 22, 2017
Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action.— Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 22, 2017
Do you think Keke Palmer should sue Trey Songz for using her in the video without her permission?
