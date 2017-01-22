Trey Songz could be in a lot of trouble if Keke Palmers non-consent claims are true

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Keke Palmer is alleging Trey Songz used her likeness in his new music video "Pick Up the Phone" without obtaining her consent first. In fact, Palmer is so outraged by her inclusion in the video that she took to Instagram to detail what happened, even going so far to say that she explicitly told him she didn't want to be involved.

"This is preposterous," Palmer captioned her Instagram post. "How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle."

She added, "Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me "let me just show you the idea"?? Wow. This is what I'm referring to in my previous post, this is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn't have even tried me like this."

Palmer then posted two videos, maintaining her statement that her appearance in the video was included without her permission.