Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Celebs school Donald Trump on his Women's March response

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Print

Donald Trump's response to the Women's March only fueled the fire

Despite all of the voices that rallied together yesterday for the Women's March, Donald Trump still managed to wallow in his ignorance.

Let's back up a few steps here. First of all, suggesting that protesters didn't vote is just downright insulting. Second, suggesting that the feelings of being degraded as a woman were only fueled by celebrities is also dismissing a clear and resounding sentiment expressed by the march yesterday.

More: The most gorgeous posters for the Women’s March on Washington

Celebrities may have helped to rally the forces behind the march but only because their cries for equality resonated with millions and millions of people.

Also, Trump needs to remember, as Alyssa Milano quickly pointed out, Trump himself is a celebrity first and foremost.

More: The Women’s March on Washington cheat sheet

Milano wasn't the only one to demand a better response from the newly-inaugurated president.

Even the New York Times seemed to subtly chime in.

More: One way we can resist Trump's agenda? Raise conscious kids

In Trump's defense, kind of, he did also share a tweet saying that, while he may not support the cause behind the march (women's rights?) he does support our constitutional right to peaceful protest.

Do you think Donald Trump owes the public a more meaningful response to the Women's March?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Donald Trump's response to the Women's March only fueled the fire
Image: CBS/WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
51 powerful images of celebrities supporting the Women's March on Washington
Erotica guide for beginners: 14 books to get you started
Sam & Dean are so screwed in these 'Supernatural' S12 winter premiere photos
What to watch when you don't want to watch Donald Trump's inauguration
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!