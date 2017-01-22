Donald Trump's response to the Women's March only fueled the fire

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Print

Despite all of the voices that rallied together yesterday for the Women's March, Donald Trump still managed to wallow in his ignorance.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Let's back up a few steps here. First of all, suggesting that protesters didn't vote is just downright insulting. Second, suggesting that the feelings of being degraded as a woman were only fueled by celebrities is also dismissing a clear and resounding sentiment expressed by the march yesterday.

More: The most gorgeous posters for the Women’s March on Washington

Celebrities may have helped to rally the forces behind the march but only because their cries for equality resonated with millions and millions of people.

Also, Trump needs to remember, as Alyssa Milano quickly pointed out, Trump himself is a celebrity first and foremost.

We did. You lost popular vote by 3 million. 3 million marched. Connect the dots. And by the way, you're a celebrity, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/0LRYkIaSVQ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 22, 2017

More: The Women’s March on Washington cheat sheet

Milano wasn't the only one to demand a better response from the newly-inaugurated president.

@Ryanroland @AdrianneCurry @realDonaldTrump We did. We matched yesterday around the damn world. Moving forward with impeachment. — D.C. Douglas (@DC_Douglas) January 22, 2017

@realDonaldTrump please have someone else run this account so you stop discrediting the people you claim to serve — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) January 22, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Internalize the message of the millions of women across America and the world who protested against you yesterday! — Christina Paschyn (@cpaschyn) January 22, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Remember when, in 2012, you called for a revolution because Obama lost the popular vote? pic.twitter.com/Wl9DUXWB72 — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) January 22, 2017

Even the New York Times seemed to subtly chime in.

Crowd scientists say the Women’s March in Washington had 3 times as many people as Donald Trump’s inauguration https://t.co/6oycmOiVGt — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 23, 2017

More: One way we can resist Trump's agenda? Raise conscious kids

In Trump's defense, kind of, he did also share a tweet saying that, while he may not support the cause behind the march (women's rights?) he does support our constitutional right to peaceful protest.

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Do you think Donald Trump owes the public a more meaningful response to the Women's March?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.