If Gavin Rossdale didn't want a divorce from Gwen Stefani, maybe he shouldn't have cheated

Tiffany Taylor is a host, writer and producer living in Los Angeles. You can also catch her working as a host for ClevverTV. Previously, Tiffany worked as a reporter for AOL's Cambio.com. She graduated from the University of Southern Cal...

Image: WENN.com

Print

When Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani ended their nearly 13-year marriage back in 2015, rumor had it Rossdale's alleged three-year affair with the family's nanny lead to their spilt. Now, Rossdale says he never wanted a divorce.

Cue Carrie Underwood singing, "Maybe next time he'll think before he cheats..." Rossdale opened up to Fabulous magazine about his public split from Stefani and what going through their divorce was really like for him.

More: Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale show how divorce settlements should really go

"[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…but here we are," Rossdale said. "Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through."

This is an interesting statement from Rossdale, considering the high publicized cheating rumors around the time of the couple's divorce. However, Rossdale admitted to the magazine there are many things he wishes he would've done differently in their relationship.

"I know we all wish that, but we can't, so I have to deal with reality," he said. "You can't not have regrets and be human at the same time."

More: Gavin Rossdale needs to butt out of Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's relationship

Rossdale also opened up about their many years together, saying he still thinks Stefani is "incredible."

"We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It's a lifetime. I still think she's incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children," Rossdale said. "There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious."

Hmm... not sure what other details of their relationship (or her new one with Blake Shelton) Rossdale think will be revealed in "time," but we guess we'll just have to wait to see.

More: Gwen Stefani's ex-nanny gave birth, so we can all move on now, right?

While it sounds like things are not super friendly between Rossdale and Stefani right now, they do work together to take care of their children.

"The one thing – the only good thing, because everything else is not good – is we care about the children and it's about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible."

Another interesting fact: Rossdale is now following in his wife's footsteps across the pond and judging The Voice UK. He told the magazine, "The tables have turned a bit. You have to be really adaptable and helpful to co-parent."

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.