Last night's episode of The Big Bang Theory ended with a warning about Donald Trump

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Print

The Big Bag Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre is sending all kinds of critical messages to President Donald Trump, with a little help from his friend, former Beatle George Harrison (see what I did there?!).

More: Tiffany Trump brought her boyfriend to the inauguration, but who is he?

Lorre is known for sending messages to his viewers on vanity cards at the ends of episodes of his shows, and after Thursday's episode of The Big Bang Theory, he used a vanity card to send a less-than-subtle message about the incoming leader of the country: lyrics from the George Harrison song, "Beware of Darkness" that sum up how so many of us are feeling right now.

A spot-on cautionary message from Chuck Lorre at the end of @bigbangtheory about this countrys next "leader." #MontyPython #Trump pic.twitter.com/FP9kMbJuBp — Tim Farnsworth (@TimFarnsworth) January 20, 2017

The lyrics read, "Watch out now, take care / Beware of greedy leaders / They'll take you where you should not go / While Weeping Atlas Cedars / They just want to grow, grow and grow / Beware of darkness."

More: Michelle Obama's face at the inauguration is basically all of us watching from home

The warning Lorre was sending to his viewers was especially poignant after a little scandal involving Trump's campaign and the Harrison estate: Trump was ripped apart by the estate for using the Beatles song "Here Comes the Sun" on the campaign trail, and it actually suggested he use "Beware of Darkness" instead, since it seemed to be a little more fitting for his views.

This isn't the first time Lorre has used a vanity card to attack Trump, though he's never mentioned the new President by name. Just before the election, Lorre wrote a long, profanity-laden message to viewers and Trump: "Don't be fooled. Big Daddy can't save us. Our salvation lies within ourselves. Within our own ingenuity and determined effort. "Make America great again" is a bumper sticker for victimhood. But we are not victims. We are the creators of opportunity. Sure the system's rigged. It always has been. So what?! We are a nation of immigrants who have consistently ignored the rigging. You won't let us join your club? %#&@ you, we'll start our own club. You won't let us go to your school? %#&@ you, we'll start our own school. You won't let us earn money your way? %#&@ you, we'll earn it our way. You won't give us a chance here? %#&@ you, we will go elsewhere. You want to know what makes America great? I got two words for you."

More: Kanye's not 'American' enough for Donald Trump's inauguration

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.