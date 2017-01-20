Forget Donald Trump – watch the speech Bernie Sanders delivered on Inauguration day

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Well, here we are. We now have a new president, Donald J. Trump, and for many Americans that means we have a renewed fight for progressiveness on our hands. Ever the invigorating force, Senator Bernie Sanders and his team took to Facebook to record a strong reminder that there is still a lot of work to be done; now is not the time to rest on our laurels.

Sanders' plea was heartfelt and imbued with timely urgency. As he looked straight into the camera, he began his pep talk with, "Today is going to be a rough day for millions of Americans, including myself." The "today" is question was Friday Jan. 20, Inaguration Day, and heck yes, it was going to be a rough one indeed. Alright, let's take a deep breath and continue because you definitely need to hear the rest of his speech.

Sanders continued to speak on the importance on continuing to fight for what you believe in, to try and be the change you want to see in the world. It couldn't be more appropriate a speech, honestly. "Our response has got to be not to throw our hands up in the air," he continued, "not to give up. Fight back as effectively and vigorously as we can."

If there's one politician we can trust in D.C., it's Sanders. Of course, there's more than a few that are trustworthy, but Sanders is definitely at the top of this list. In the days leading up to the inauguration, we saw Sanders grill potential Trump cabinet members during their confirmation hearings, refusing to back down when met with incomplete on insufficient answers.

After watching him on the campaign trail, I think it's safe to say he's a man rooted in progressive beliefs, proudly fighting for the people. His Facebook video only reminds us of this. Are you ready to answer the call?

