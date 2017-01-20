Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Shia LaBeouf plans to protest Donald Trump 24/7 until he's out of office

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: WENN.com
Print

Jaden Smith showers Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump live stream with support

If you're anything like me, today has been rough. The inauguration of the Cheeto-in-chief is official, and there are already signs pouring in of the dark times to come (the climate change, civil rights, healthcare and LGBT pages were removed from the White House web page literally within minutes of Trump's inauguration speech. Ugh).

More: Michelle Obama's face at the inauguration is basically all of us watching from home

However, there is one light shining through the darkness, one good thing that has come from the election of Vladimir Putin's BFF: Shia LaBeouf just launched another live-streamed art project to protest Trump's presidency.

The live-stream launched a 9 a.m. ET this morning with a camera pointed at a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City. Written on the wall is "He will not divide us," a phrase people are encouraged to stand in front of the camera and chant. Jaden Smith has been there for most of the day already, chanting the line with a big group of people, because of course he has.

The best part is that this live-stream will be running continuously for the next four years, making it LaBeouf's longest-running project yet.

More: Was Ivanka Trump's white pantsuit a subtle promise to do better?

Coming from the guy who live-streamed himself hanging out in an elevator for 24 hours and spending three straight days watching all of his movies back to back, I'm a little disappointed that LaBeouf won't be featured in this live stream. Maybe he'll stop by from time to time, but it would be so much better if he pledged to camp out in front of the camera for four years. Can't you just see him, sitting on a lawn chair or something and having Postmates deliver all his food and other needs? I would just leave that tab open for all four years, TBH.

More: Tiffany Trump brought her boyfriend to the inauguration, but who is he?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Jaden Smith showers Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump live stream with support
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Erotica guide for beginners: 14 books to get you started
Sam & Dean are so screwed in these 'Supernatural' S12 winter premiere photos
What to watch when you don't want to watch Donald Trump's inauguration
19 actresses who’ve spoken out about the gender pay gap
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!