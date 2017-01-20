Jaden Smith showers Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump live stream with support

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

If you're anything like me, today has been rough. The inauguration of the Cheeto-in-chief is official, and there are already signs pouring in of the dark times to come (the climate change, civil rights, healthcare and LGBT pages were removed from the White House web page literally within minutes of Trump's inauguration speech. Ugh).

However, there is one light shining through the darkness, one good thing that has come from the election of Vladimir Putin's BFF: Shia LaBeouf just launched another live-streamed art project to protest Trump's presidency.

The live-stream launched a 9 a.m. ET this morning with a camera pointed at a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City. Written on the wall is "He will not divide us," a phrase people are encouraged to stand in front of the camera and chant. Jaden Smith has been there for most of the day already, chanting the line with a big group of people, because of course he has.

The best part is that this live-stream will be running continuously for the next four years, making it LaBeouf's longest-running project yet.

Coming from the guy who live-streamed himself hanging out in an elevator for 24 hours and spending three straight days watching all of his movies back to back, I'm a little disappointed that LaBeouf won't be featured in this live stream. Maybe he'll stop by from time to time, but it would be so much better if he pledged to camp out in front of the camera for four years. Can't you just see him, sitting on a lawn chair or something and having Postmates deliver all his food and other needs? I would just leave that tab open for all four years, TBH.

