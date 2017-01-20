Sections
Michelle Obama's face at the inauguration is basically all of us watching from home

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Rob Carr/Getty Images
The inauguration is over but these Michelle Obama memes will still help you get through the day

Michelle Obama is all of us today.

More: Was Ivanka Trump's white pantsuit a subtle promise to do better?

Forced to attend Donald Trump's inauguration on her last official day as First Lady, Obama, who is normally the picture of grace and elegance, let things slide a little. The result? Her facial expressions at the inauguration are everything. And thanks to the internet, we can all commiserate with FLOTUS on this awful day with all of the memes.

First there's all her amazing side eye, proving that FLOTUS is a little salty even though she's been (mostly) hiding it for eight years for diplomacy's sake:

Maybe the most awkward moment of the whole day:

There's this face, which is honestly perfect for all of our feels today:

After all that shade, here's a good reminder:

And since we all need a little pick-me-up after today, here's Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton hanging out and just being the kweens they are.

Oh, what could have been.

More: Tiffany Trump brought her boyfriend to the inauguration, but who is he?

The inauguration is over but these Michelle Obama memes will still help you get through the day
Image: WENN
