The inauguration is over but these Michelle Obama memes will still help you get through the day

Image: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Michelle Obama is all of us today.

Forced to attend Donald Trump's inauguration on her last official day as First Lady, Obama, who is normally the picture of grace and elegance, let things slide a little. The result? Her facial expressions at the inauguration are everything. And thanks to the internet, we can all commiserate with FLOTUS on this awful day with all of the memes.

First there's all her amazing side eye, proving that FLOTUS is a little salty even though she's been (mostly) hiding it for eight years for diplomacy's sake:

CAN WE ALL JUST TAKE A MOMENT TO APPRECIATE MICHELLE'S FACE WHEN MELANIA HANDED HER A GIFT FROM TIFFANY'S pic.twitter.com/UJaNDBIZ1q — forameus (@blissfuIfiction) January 20, 2017

My favorite moment

Michelle Obama's face when MELANIA TRUMP gave her a gift #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/NSy2il6Z44 — marco miranda (@simplymarcoo) January 20, 2017

Michelle Obama's sideeye game was the real winner of this #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/GoOV0hsiyR — GEEZY (@GRYKING) January 20, 2017

Is it me or does Michelle Obama look angry during the singing of the National Anthem? #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/ke8jDTaTka — FeistyFloridian (@peddoc63) January 20, 2017

First Lady Michelle Obama is not here for this racist trash & she speaks for billions. #Inauguration



h/t @uniwavepic.twitter.com/ouOwNdTUZi — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) January 20, 2017

Michelle: Good morning Melania, how are you?



Melania: Good morning Melania, how are you? #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/IfPRXhuVdE — J!M (@_JMOxQ) January 20, 2017

Even Michelle is wondering when we're gonna wake up from this nightmare. God help us all #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/0BZ0KzVbqd — eemi (@eemanabbasi) January 20, 2017

Today, the whole world is Michelle Obama's facial expression. We can't even. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/WvSb2RDgrp — iPaulie (@iPaulie) January 20, 2017

the only good moment of this inauguration is michelle jim-facing the camera like "why did she give me this box" pic.twitter.com/WoGAWfKS0l — jomny sun (@jonnysun) January 20, 2017

*record scratch*

*freeze frame*



Yup that's me, Michelle Obama, and you're probably wondering how I got here... pic.twitter.com/518sjPCcyQ — E. Diddy (@withlove_eb) January 20, 2017

Maybe the most awkward moment of the whole day:

Michelle Obama just gave Trump the same no arms hug that my dad uses pic.twitter.com/at83TbeHFu — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) January 20, 2017

There's this face, which is honestly perfect for all of our feels today:

Michelle has the fake smile emoji down to an art "" #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/0CLwmWJri1 — Common White Girl (@girlhoodposts) January 20, 2017

After all that shade, here's a good reminder:

when you're crying bc the obamas left but then you remember michelle could still run in 2020 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/YREQNUP3Je — Common White Girl (@girlhoodposts) January 20, 2017

And since we all need a little pick-me-up after today, here's Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton hanging out and just being the kweens they are.

Hillary & Michelle.

The most admired women in America honoring each other.#Inaugurationpic.twitter.com/EeYnpFpsSd — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) January 20, 2017

Oh, what could have been.

