/

Celebrities & activists to follow on Instagram during the Women's March

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Narya Marcille/Women's March on Washington
Put your #PussyHats on and watch these 34 celebs & activists march on Washington this weekend

As many as 200,000 people are expected to march during the Women's March in Washington, D.C., tomorrow to advocate for women's rights.

"It’s a march about women’s rights that are very much imperiled by the policies President-elect Trump appears headed for," Terry O’Neill, the president of the National Organization for Women, told PBS.

More: The Women’s March on Washington cheat sheet

As of Friday, USA Today shared photos of planes full of women heading to D.C. to participate. Southwest even turned on their pink lights during one flight to support.

But just because you can't make the protest doesn't mean you can't be involved and let your voice be heard. Keep up to date with all the happenings during the march thanks to these celebs, who are sure to bring the inspiration all day long.

1. Gloria Steinem

Proud to announce my role as honorary co-chair of the Women's March on Washington. See you there?

A photo posted by Gloria Steinem (@gloriasteinem) on

2. Cecile Richards

3. Janet Mock

Excited to share space with heroines, sisters and communities this weekend. #womensmarch #feminist #weouthere

A photo posted by Janet Mock (@janetmock) on

4. Melissa Harris-Perry

Harris-Perry's Instagram is private, but you can follow her at the Women's March on Twitter.

5. Jessica Chastain

