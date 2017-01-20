Put your #PussyHats on and watch these 34 celebs & activists march on Washington this weekend

As many as 200,000 people are expected to march during the Women's March in Washington, D.C., tomorrow to advocate for women's rights.
"It’s a march about women’s rights that are very much imperiled by the policies President-elect Trump appears headed for," Terry O’Neill, the president of the National Organization for Women, told PBS.
As of Friday, USA Today shared photos of planes full of women heading to D.C. to participate. Southwest even turned on their pink lights during one flight to support.
But just because you can't make the protest doesn't mean you can't be involved and let your voice be heard. Keep up to date with all the happenings during the march thanks to these celebs, who are sure to bring the inspiration all day long.
Harris-Perry's Instagram is private, but you can follow her at the Women's March on Twitter.
How I Came to Love the March Even Though I Still Hate the Safety Pin. My latest for @ElleMagazine https://t.co/peNGzi0Dgw— Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) January 19, 2017
