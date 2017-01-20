Of course Katsuji Tanabe is his favorite Top Chef chef — well, himself and Fabio Viviani

The 30 cringiest seconds in Top Chef history happened last night. Hell, I can still hear Katsuji Tanabe's 10-second-long slow clap echoing through the otherwise deafeningly silent stew room.
Here's the play-by-play:
Tesar rants to a very clearly checked out, DGAF-ed Casey Thompson for what feels like 20 minutes, starting with introducing the word "ratfuck" into my life.
*Promptly Googles "what is ratfucking?"*
Tesar continues: "If you want to win that bad," he says, "then I give you my spot."
Tanabe's over it.
He drinks.
And then, it starts... the clapping.
Tesar is absolutely livid at this one. "See what a condescending motherfucker you are?"
Eight more seconds pass as Tanabe's clapping slows down to a cringy 55 beats per minute.
Can someone get me a GIF of Katsujis slow clap? #TopChef @tomcolicchio— (((People's Champ))) (@JCThePplsChamp) January 20, 2017
Meanwhile, Shirley Chung is all of us.
Shirleys faces throughout Katsuji and Johns fight in front of the judges is priceless #TopChef— Sherry (@sherryrose80) January 20, 2017
I could not be happier with the Top Chef editors. You let that clap linger, and I am here for it.
Here it is again, for your viewing pleasure:
In the end, Tanabe #TookARisk and was eliminated from the competition. But just because he's off the show doesn't not mean he's done talking smack about Tesar. Now, I'm not typically one to tell people what to do, but you have to read our Q&A with him.
Katsuji Tanabe: Yes; you're always surprised when you give your best and go home. But it's part of the competition. #ITookARisk
KT: The judges are mentors to all of us. They want you to be the best.
KT: John Tesar, because at his age, he could have a heart attack and you don't want be the one that provokes that...
Cooking-wise, Sheldon [Simeon] is a great chef and his flavors are amazing.
KT: Well me, me and me.
KT: Sheldon [Simeon] and Shirley [Chung], Sheldon because of his knowledge of Asian cuisine and Shirley because she knows Asian plus Mexican.
KT: Emily. I love her, but I think she took me too seriously, too personally, but in reality it was just my accent.
KT: I dressed up as Santa Claus and gave presents to everyone.
KT: I took the biggest risk of all my team members, and I knew there might be a chance of going home; but it's Top Chef, and I wanted to take all the risks and be the best.
KT: I think everyone would answer the same... tasting food from other chefs, seeing how they use different techniques, the learning experience and most importantly, the new friends that I have acquired.
KT: Definitely missing my family. My daughters and wife are the most important part of my life and the main reason I competed on Top Chef.
KT: Can I say myself? I thought I was hilarious — on both previous seasons in Boston and Mexico. If not me, I would say, Fabio [Viviani] he was funny and had an accent.
