Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute aren't going to be BFFs with Lala Kent any time soon

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Print

Vanderpump Rules is never short of drama, but recently that drama has started to spill over onto Twitter.

More: Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder makes a huge confession about Jax Taylor

The reason? Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have decided to take their issues with former co-star Lala Kent public.

Kent clashed with her co-stars on several occasions, ultimately leading to her announcing that she'd be quitting the Bravo show. But according to a recent lengthy post that Schroeder shared on Twitter on Jan. 17, that decision could've had something to do with a nondisclosure agreement.

In the post, Schroeder takes aim at Kent for thinking she could "say the most sickening degrading things" about Katie Maloney and her friends on her podcasts, social media and news outlets. She goes on to state that they (the original cast) have been on the show for five years and have given it their all, adding that Kent couldn't just come on air and think that the show was hers.

Schroeder then states that Kent handed out nondisclosure agreements, which she claims "is a complete violation of the contracts we all have to sign."

More: Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent is dropping hints about her mysterious boyfriend

Kent reacted, revealing that she did indeed ask everyone to sign an NDA because "being on a reality TV show is one thing. Me being in my safe place and being filmed and posted is another."

Since this is how we are posting now #pumprules #givethemlala pic.twitter.com/nfirz5qLq4 — Give Them Lala (@lala_kent) January 18, 2017

Kent also reacted to Schroeder's tweet by reposting it, along with a message explaining how she had apologized and taken accountability.

Who has time2read this?I apologized&Taken accountability.I can't do NEthing else.U don't kno me or my personal life-stop speaking on it. pic.twitter.com/KoG4rh9PDu — Give Them Lala (@lala_kent) January 18, 2017

Doute then weighed in with a tweet of her own aimed at Kent.

Dear Lala,

Speaking of "teams", tell Randall to stop calling ours.

Xoxo,

Kristen #PumpRules — kristen doute (@kristendoute) January 18, 2017

It's bitter and confusing, and we don't expect it to get any less so in the coming days.

More: Fully expect drama among Katie, Tom & Stassi on Vanderpump Rules next season

Whose side are you taking in this latest Vanderpump Rules face-off? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.