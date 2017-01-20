Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute aren't going to be BFFs with Lala Kent any time soon

Vanderpump Rules is never short of drama, but recently that drama has started to spill over onto Twitter.
The reason? Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have decided to take their issues with former co-star Lala Kent public.
Kent clashed with her co-stars on several occasions, ultimately leading to her announcing that she'd be quitting the Bravo show. But according to a recent lengthy post that Schroeder shared on Twitter on Jan. 17, that decision could've had something to do with a nondisclosure agreement.
In the post, Schroeder takes aim at Kent for thinking she could "say the most sickening degrading things" about Katie Maloney and her friends on her podcasts, social media and news outlets. She goes on to state that they (the original cast) have been on the show for five years and have given it their all, adding that Kent couldn't just come on air and think that the show was hers.
#PumpRules pic.twitter.com/cHwiWvOymf— Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) January 17, 2017
Schroeder then states that Kent handed out nondisclosure agreements, which she claims "is a complete violation of the contracts we all have to sign."
Kent reacted, revealing that she did indeed ask everyone to sign an NDA because "being on a reality TV show is one thing. Me being in my safe place and being filmed and posted is another."
Since this is how we are posting now #pumprules #givethemlala pic.twitter.com/nfirz5qLq4— Give Them Lala (@lala_kent) January 18, 2017
Kent also reacted to Schroeder's tweet by reposting it, along with a message explaining how she had apologized and taken accountability.
Who has time2read this?I apologized&Taken accountability.I can't do NEthing else.U don't kno me or my personal life-stop speaking on it. pic.twitter.com/KoG4rh9PDu— Give Them Lala (@lala_kent) January 18, 2017
Doute then weighed in with a tweet of her own aimed at Kent.
Dear Lala,— kristen doute (@kristendoute) January 18, 2017
Speaking of "teams", tell Randall to stop calling ours.
Xoxo,
Kristen #PumpRules
It's bitter and confusing, and we don't expect it to get any less so in the coming days.
