Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder & Lala Kent are battling it out on Twitter

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

View Profile
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Print

Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute aren't going to be BFFs with Lala Kent any time soon

Vanderpump Rules is never short of drama, but recently that drama has started to spill over onto Twitter.

More: Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder makes a huge confession about Jax Taylor

The reason? Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have decided to take their issues with former co-star Lala Kent public.

Kent clashed with her co-stars on several occasions, ultimately leading to her announcing that she'd be quitting the Bravo show. But according to a recent lengthy post that Schroeder shared on Twitter on Jan. 17, that decision could've had something to do with a nondisclosure agreement.

In the post, Schroeder takes aim at Kent for thinking she could "say the most sickening degrading things" about Katie Maloney and her friends on her podcasts, social media and news outlets. She goes on to state that they (the original cast) have been on the show for five years and have given it their all, adding that Kent couldn't just come on air and think that the show was hers.

Schroeder then states that Kent handed out nondisclosure agreements, which she claims "is a complete violation of the contracts we all have to sign."

More: Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent is dropping hints about her mysterious boyfriend

Kent reacted, revealing that she did indeed ask everyone to sign an NDA because "being on a reality TV show is one thing. Me being in my safe place and being filmed and posted is another."

Kent also reacted to Schroeder's tweet by reposting it, along with a message explaining how she had apologized and taken accountability.

Doute then weighed in with a tweet of her own aimed at Kent.

It's bitter and confusing, and we don't expect it to get any less so in the coming days.

More: Fully expect drama among Katie, Tom & Stassi on Vanderpump Rules next season

Whose side are you taking in this latest Vanderpump Rules face-off? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute aren't going to be BFFs with Lala Kent any time soon
Image: Bravo
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Sam & Dean are so screwed in these 'Supernatural' S12 winter premiere photos
What to watch when you don't want to watch Donald Trump's inauguration
19 actresses who’ve spoken out about the gender pay gap
'HTGAWM' theories that'll make you question everyone & everything on the show
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!