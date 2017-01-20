Malia Obama's reportedly secured an internship with an entertainment industry hot shot

Michelle and Barack Obama's eldest daughter, Malia Obama, has an interest in the entertainment industry, and the former first daughter has reportedly secured an internship which could potentially help her to build a career in the industry.
More: Malia Obama smoking pot is not a national emergency
According to multiple reports, Malia has landed an internship with famed producer Harvey Weinstein's company, The Weinstein Co. The Hollywood Reporter states that according to a source, Malia is expected to start working in Weinstein's New York office from February — following a vacation with her family in Palm Springs, California.
This is not the first time that Malia's interest in the film world has been made public: Back in 2014 she worked as a production assistant on the CBS series Extant, which starred Halle Berry; and in 2015 she interned on HBO series (and Lena Dunham's brainchild) Girls.
According to The Hollywood Reporter it's unclear at this time which department Malia will work in while at The Weinstein Co., but a source says it may be in marketing or development.
However, there's no official confirmation with regards to Malia's internship as yet, with New York Post's Page Six reporting that representatives for both The Weinstein Co. and Malia did not get back to them prior to publication of their story on Thursday, Jan. 19.
More: I wanted my kids to take a gap year way before Malia Obama made them trendy
Before you go, check out our slideshow below.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!