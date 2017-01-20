Malia Obama's reportedly secured an internship with an entertainment industry hot shot

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Image: Mario Mitsis/WENN.com

Print

Michelle and Barack Obama's eldest daughter, Malia Obama, has an interest in the entertainment industry, and the former first daughter has reportedly secured an internship which could potentially help her to build a career in the industry.

More: Malia Obama smoking pot is not a national emergency

According to multiple reports, Malia has landed an internship with famed producer Harvey Weinstein's company, The Weinstein Co. The Hollywood Reporter states that according to a source, Malia is expected to start working in Weinstein's New York office from February — following a vacation with her family in Palm Springs, California.

This is not the first time that Malia's interest in the film world has been made public: Back in 2014 she worked as a production assistant on the CBS series Extant, which starred Halle Berry; and in 2015 she interned on HBO series (and Lena Dunham's brainchild) Girls.

According to The Hollywood Reporter it's unclear at this time which department Malia will work in while at The Weinstein Co., but a source says it may be in marketing or development.

However, there's no official confirmation with regards to Malia's internship as yet, with New York Post's Page Six reporting that representatives for both The Weinstein Co. and Malia did not get back to them prior to publication of their story on Thursday, Jan. 19.

More: I wanted my kids to take a gap year way before Malia Obama made them trendy

What do you think of Malia Obama's plans to potentially join the film world? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.