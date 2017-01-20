Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

There's so much evidence to suggest Anwar Hadid's new GF is a beautiful, older actress

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

View Profile
Image: Andres Otero/WENN.com
Print

Bella & Gigi Hadid's baby brother, Anwar Hadid has been cozying up to Nicola Peltz

Bella and Gigi Hadid's baby brother, 17-year-old Anwar Hadid, clearly has luck when it comes to the ladies, because according to E! News he's dating Nicola Peltz.

More: All eyes are on Gigi Hadid's ring finger

Earlier this week the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Beverly Hills.

18/01/17: Nicola and Anwar out and about in West Hollywood. #NicolaPeltz & #AnwarHadid

A photo posted by Nicola Anne Peltz (@nicolapnews) on

#NicolaPeltz & #AnwarHadid

A photo posted by Nicola Anne Peltz (@nicolapnews) on

But they've been spending a lot of time together recently, and Peltz has even made their relationship social media official. Six days ago she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting on Anwar's lap.

taken by the queen @ellenvonunwerth

A photo posted by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on

The photo looks to have been taken from her 22nd birthday (she turned 22 on Jan. 9), and judging by the Snapchat videos that have emerged from the bash, Peltz and Hadid look very much like a couple.

#NicolaPeltz & #AnwarHadid

A video posted by Nicola Anne Peltz (@nicolapnews) on

A photo and a short video clip have also emerged from New Years Eve, and they appear to show Peltz and Hadid sharing a smooch.

New Years kiss #NicolaPeltz & #AnwarHadid

A photo posted by Nicola Anne Peltz (@nicolapnews) on

Justin Campbell's deleted video from IG Stories. (via: @ahadidnews)

A video posted by Nicola Anne Peltz (@nicolapnews) on

More: No one wants to see their ex move on quickly, & Bella Hadid's no different

An E! News source shed more light on the relationship, telling the publication that "They are dating. It's a fairly new relationship, but they are really good friends and part of the same group of friends."

Hadid and Peltz have known each other for quite some time and were good friends prior to their relationship turning romantic. E! News speculates that this could be because the pair have a lot in common: both are pursuing careers in the limelight, with Hadid working as a model (and following in his mother and famous sisters' footsteps) and Peltz as an actress — which, the publication notes has also prepared them for handling such a public relationship.

More: I'm already over the Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid relationship status confusion

What do you think of Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz as a couple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Bella & Gigi Hadid's baby brother, Anwar Hadid has been cozying up to Nicola Peltz
Image: Anwar Hadid/Instagram
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Sam & Dean are so screwed in these 'Supernatural' S12 winter premiere photos
What to watch when you don't want to watch Donald Trump's inauguration
19 actresses who’ve spoken out about the gender pay gap
'HTGAWM' theories that'll make you question everyone & everything on the show
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!