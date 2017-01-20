Bella & Gigi Hadid's baby brother, Anwar Hadid has been cozying up to Nicola Peltz

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Bella and Gigi Hadid's baby brother, 17-year-old Anwar Hadid, clearly has luck when it comes to the ladies, because according to E! News he's dating Nicola Peltz.

Earlier this week the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Beverly Hills.

18/01/17: Nicola and Anwar out and about in West Hollywood. #NicolaPeltz & #AnwarHadid A photo posted by Nicola Anne Peltz (@nicolapnews) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:57am PST

#NicolaPeltz & #AnwarHadid A photo posted by Nicola Anne Peltz (@nicolapnews) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:13am PST

But they've been spending a lot of time together recently, and Peltz has even made their relationship social media official. Six days ago she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting on Anwar's lap.

taken by the queen @ellenvonunwerth A photo posted by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

The photo looks to have been taken from her 22nd birthday (she turned 22 on Jan. 9), and judging by the Snapchat videos that have emerged from the bash, Peltz and Hadid look very much like a couple.

#NicolaPeltz & #AnwarHadid A video posted by Nicola Anne Peltz (@nicolapnews) on Jan 14, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

A photo and a short video clip have also emerged from New Years Eve, and they appear to show Peltz and Hadid sharing a smooch.

New Years kiss #NicolaPeltz & #AnwarHadid A photo posted by Nicola Anne Peltz (@nicolapnews) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:45am PST

Justin Campbell's deleted video from IG Stories. (via: @ahadidnews) A video posted by Nicola Anne Peltz (@nicolapnews) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:56am PST

An E! News source shed more light on the relationship, telling the publication that "They are dating. It's a fairly new relationship, but they are really good friends and part of the same group of friends."

Hadid and Peltz have known each other for quite some time and were good friends prior to their relationship turning romantic. E! News speculates that this could be because the pair have a lot in common: both are pursuing careers in the limelight, with Hadid working as a model (and following in his mother and famous sisters' footsteps) and Peltz as an actress — which, the publication notes has also prepared them for handling such a public relationship.

What do you think of Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz as a couple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

