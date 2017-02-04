Break out the tissues because these intensely sad movie clips will turn you into a blubbery mess

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Need a good cry? No? Well, too bad. Unless you're a secret cyborg sent here from the future sans tear ducts, the following movie scenes will make you feel all the feels and cry all the tears.

Full disclosure: Many grown-ass woman tears were shed in the making of this article.

1. The Green Mile

If you can make it through John Coffey's execution scene without shedding a tear (especially since the tragic passing of Michael Clarke Duncan), you are a freak of nature and should be studied in a government lab somewhere.

2. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Few movies capture the beautiful pain of love better than this one. "Please let me keep this memory... just this one." Gird your hearts, people — that line'll get ya good.

3. Up

How can one montage be so happy and so sad at the same time? This montage of Ellie and Carl's marriage is a poignant tribute to true love. Which, ICYMI, is code for "a series of scenes that will rip your still-beating heart right out of your chest."

4. Forrest Gump

I'm 87 percent certain that whoever coined the phrase "ugly cry" did so after watching this scene and hearing Forrest say, "I miss you, Jenny."

5. Big Fish

"You became what you always were — a very big fish." If that doesn't get you right in the feels, you may not have any. You should see someone about that.

6. Iron Giant

First of all, Iron Giant is a grossly underrated film. Second of all, this classic "You stay, I go, no following" scene will make you cry like it's 1999.

7. The Pursuit of Happyness

It was a toss-up between this scene when he gets the job or the scene where he and his son sleep on the floor of the subway bathroom. TBH, they both have maximum blubbering potential.

8. The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

This is one of those scenes that was sad in and of itself but also completely haunting because of the historical background.

9. My Girl

FOR GOODNESS SAKE, SOMEONE GIVE THOMAS J. HIS GOSH-DARN GLASSES!

10. Click

Yes, Adam Sandler made the list. This surprisingly tender scene in Click may lead to you obnoxiously over-hugging your family for weeks months years ever.