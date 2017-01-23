The rest of Suits Season 6 is surely going to be different without Jessica

Ever since Allyson Koerner can remember, she's been in a committed relationship — with the entertainment and TV world, that is. After receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees in English and journalism, respectively, she's been living...

Image: Shane Mahood/USA Network

The first half of Suits Season 6 came to a shocking close in September 2016 when Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) announced she was not only leaving New York City, but also the firm she helped build. How can there be a Pearson Specter Litt without Pearson?

That's something viewers are going to see play out when Suits returns with the rest of Season 6 come Wednesday, Jan. 25. They will also watch Mike figure out what he wants to do career-wise now that he is out of prison, see Rachel struggle with whether or not she wants to remain at Specter Litt, and of course, Harvey and Louis attempting to keep the firm afloat without Jessica in tow.

Fans are going to have to wait until the winter premiere to see just how different Suits will now be without the extremely talented Torres and her kick-ass character, so until then here are some photos from the premiere to tide us over.

It's unclear what exactly is happening in each photo, but why don't we take the time to speculate? Who doesn't love a good session of theorizing over TV?

1. Katrina is back

Image: Shane Mahood/USA Network

Louis once again comes face to face with Katrina, played by Amanda Schull. Seeing as Katrina no longer works with her former mentor, there's a good chance this particular interaction is an uncomfortable one. Executive producer Aaron Korsh told TV Line in December 2016 that Katrina's return is "pretty directly connected to the loss of Jessica."

For those who can't recall, she now works for Rachel's father, Robert Zane. Maybe, just maybe, Katrina is approaching Louis because they are going to take Robert's deal he presented to Jessica in the Season 6A finale. Remember, Robert offered to merge his firm with the former Pearson Specter Litt. Be sure to notice that Katrina is holding papers in her hand, which could be for Louis and Harvey to sign. Or they could always reject Robert's offer and try to save the firm on their own. Would that really surprise anyone?

2. Harvey yells at Louis — again

Image: Shane Mahood/USA Network

When aren't Harvey and Louis getting into some type of argument? Now that Jessica won't be around to be their referee, who knows if these two will be able to find common ground. Clearly, Louis did something that upset Harvey. It seems that Harvey is even scolding Louis. This definitely isn't new news because they are rarely ever on the same page. It will surely be interesting to see how they get along as a duo and if they can come together to save their firm.

Also, in the background, it looks like Harvey's executive assistant Gretchen is watching them fight. Like the badass she is, maybe Gretchen will tell Harvey and Louis what's up. She just might be able to fill Jessica's mediator shoes. You know, when Donna isn't taking on the job.

3. Rachel and Louis have a moment

Image: Shane Mahood/USA Network

It's hard to tell if Rachel and Louis are having a tense moment or if Louis is listening intently to whatever Rachel may or may not be telling him. Rachel is holding a piece of paper in her hand, so maybe they're chatting about that?

Speaking of the paper, it could be an official offer to come work with her father. If so, maybe Louis is telling her not to go. The job offer is definitely happening in the winter premiere too. As TV Line reported in December 2016, Korsh dished that Robert will present Rachel "a job offer in the beginning of [Episode] 611." He added, "Her father is going to say, ‘Listen, it was one thing when Jessica was there. She’s not there, and I’m not sure that firm is going to survive without her. Come work for me.' She’s got to decide: Is she going to stay at Pearson Specter, or is she going to go work for her dad?”

There are pros and cons to the job offer. It would truly be unfortunate if Specter Litt loses Rachel, especially at this exact moment, but like she always does, Rachel will most likely do what is best for her in the long run.

4. Rachel looks a little teary eyed

Image: Shane Mahood/USA Network

This seems like an emotional conversation between Rachel and Gretchen, doesn't it? Whatever is being discussed, Rachel is welling up. Maybe she goes to Gretchen for an unbiased opinion about the job offer from her father. As great as Donna is at offering advice and as much as Mike probably wants to help Rachel make up her mind, sometimes it helps to go to someone who will tell you the honest truth without their feelings involved.

The second half of Season 6 is already shaping up to be an intriguing one. To see how it all plays out, be sure to tune into Suits' winter premiere Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10/9c on USA.

