Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sara Kapfer are divorcing after 22 years of marriage

Jessica Hickam

by

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s split from his high school sweetheart kills all dreams of Hollywood romance

Say, "hello" to one of the first celeb divorces of 2017. Cuba Gooding Jr. and his wife Sara Kapfer are calling it quits after 22 years of marriage.

Is there anyone left in Hollywood that's still together at this point?

More: O.J. Simpson's creepy obsession with Kim Kardashian

In all fairness, Gooding and Kapfer have been legally separated since 2014 so the divorce doesn't come as too much of a shock to those who have been following their relationship.

But it seemed like there was still hope for these two when Gooding did an interview in March 2016 with Steve Harvey on the Steve Harvey Show.

"Officially I'm still married," Gooding explained. "It's just you know how some marriages go. Sometimes you take a break or two. All I'm saying is my life is what it is right now. I took her to see a movie the other day. We've got kids man, we've got to keep this together."

More: The People v. O.J. Simpson highlights huge problem in the justice system

Gooding and Kapfer have three children together.

TMZ is reporting that with the divorce, Gooding is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old daughter, Piper. Their two sons are now over the age of 18. He is also willing to support Kapfer with spousal support, but Gooding is asking to keep all earnings since Kapfer filed for separation in 2014, which means she wouldn't be entitled to his American Horror Story or American Crime Story earnings.

This is one Hollywood couple we were definitely rooting for, especially considering Kapfer and Gooding were high school sweethearts.

More: American Crime Story really put Cuba Gooding Jr. in a dark place

Gooding has yet to comment publicly about the divorce news, but he and Kapfer were most recently spotted at the Weinstein Golden Globes after party together.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

