George Clooney, Mark Hamill and more remember NCIS: Los Angeles actor Miguel Ferrer

Image: CBS

Print

Actor Miguel Ferrer, best known for his roles in Robo Cob, NCIS: Los Angeles and Iron Man 3, died Thursday at age 61 after a battle with throat cancer.

More: 15 things Michael Weatherly's been up to since leaving 'NCIS'

George Clooney, Ferrer's first cousin, released a statement to Variety shortly following Ferrer's death, saying Ferrer "made the world brighter and funnier."

"Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family," Clooney said. "Miguel made the world brighter and funnier, and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will."

More: Twitter remembers Carrie Fisher's contributions to fighting mental illness stigma

Clooney was far from the only Hollywood A-lister to voice his remorse and sympathy at the news of Ferrer's loss.

RIP Miguel Ferrer-a great friend & a spectacular actor. I was dreading this weekend for a different reason & now THIS. So sad... #TooSoon pic.twitter.com/qqCAchoegq — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 19, 2017

Such a sad day. My heart goes out to his family and our friends at NCIS LA.

A wonderful man.



https://t.co/Y6QVhPh00g — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) January 19, 2017

Can't believe this gut-punch...just heard @Miguel_J_Ferrer passed..loved that hilarious, brilliant dude. So much luv 2 his family. Unreal. — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) January 19, 2017

"I'm ready."



Miguel Ferrer was many great things, but to me, he'll always be Disney's most bad-ass villain. What a voice. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/nM8Hk1zDqv — Joss Whedon (@joss) January 19, 2017

Ferrer was also known as a character actor and voiced the role of the villain Shan-Yu in Disney's Mulan. He also lent his voice to television shows like Hercules and Superman.

In loving memory of Miguel Ferrer. He will be forever missed. pic.twitter.com/RRB8Kivo6J — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 19, 2017

RIP Miguel Ferrer. Great person, great friend, great actor. We miss you. https://t.co/nOcRI3n9XO — Slash (@Slash) January 20, 2017

Miguel Ferrer my long time friend !I'm crying in your passing You gave us such heart both on and off screen Rest my loving friend Rest SSWA — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) January 19, 2017

As his last performance, Ferrer is set to appear in the Twin Peaks television remake scheduled to premiere May 21 on Showtime.

More: Will NCIS' brand-new cast totally change the vibe of the show?

Ferrer leaves behind his wife Lori and sons Lukas and Rafi.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ferrer's family.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.