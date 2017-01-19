Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

NCIS: Los Angeles' Miguel Ferrer dead at 61 from throat cancer

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: CBS
Print

George Clooney, Mark Hamill and more remember NCIS: Los Angeles actor Miguel Ferrer

Actor Miguel Ferrer, best known for his roles in Robo Cob, NCIS: Los Angeles and Iron Man 3, died Thursday at age 61 after a battle with throat cancer.

More: 15 things Michael Weatherly's been up to since leaving 'NCIS'

George Clooney, Ferrer's first cousin, released a statement to Variety shortly following Ferrer's death, saying Ferrer "made the world brighter and funnier."

"Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family," Clooney said. "Miguel made the world brighter and funnier, and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will."

More: Twitter remembers Carrie Fisher's contributions to fighting mental illness stigma

Clooney was far from the only Hollywood A-lister to voice his remorse and sympathy at the news of Ferrer's loss.

Ferrer was also known as a character actor and voiced the role of the villain Shan-Yu in Disney's Mulan. He also lent his voice to television shows like Hercules and Superman.

As his last performance, Ferrer is set to appear in the Twin Peaks television remake scheduled to premiere May 21 on Showtime.

More: Will NCIS' brand-new cast totally change the vibe of the show?

Ferrer leaves behind his wife Lori and sons Lukas and Rafi.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ferrer's family.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

George Clooney, Mark Hamill and more remember NCIS: Los Angeles actor Miguel Ferrer
Image: CBS
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
What to watch when you don't want to watch Donald Trump's inauguration
19 actresses who’ve spoken out about the gender pay gap
'HTGAWM' theories that'll make you question everyone & everything on the show
18 moments you didn't see during the People's Choice Awards
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!