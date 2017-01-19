Sections
It's not Megyn Kelly's fault if Days Of Our Lives gets canned

Kristyn Burtt

by

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

Image: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN
NBC might be throwing Days of Our Lives one last lifeline

There’s a sliver of hope for Days of Our Lives fans about seeing another season of the long-running show. NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt spoke to Deadline.com at the Television Critics Association Winter Tour this week and the news is good, but not great.

More: All the times Megyn Kelly's made headlines

“We haven’t made decisions, but we like that show,” Greenblatt said. “I think we will know more in a couple of months. As they age, these shows diminish, there is a lot of delayed viewing and very little linear viewing anymore, you have to keep looking at that.”

While it’s true that TV viewers watch their favorite shows in a multitude of ways from online to later viewing on the DVR, this idea is not foreign to network executives. However, the old-school ratings system is still used to measure the audience who watches live in addition to DVR viewers up to three days past the original broadcast.

More: Why Catherine Hickland’s tribute to Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds is necessary

The rumor still persists that Megyn Kelly will be slotted into the 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. hour of The Today Show and Deadline.com is reporting that her show will not affect the soap. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that the site is speculating that even though NBC is about “60-40 in favor of renewal,” the network is looking at the 52nd season being the last one for DOOL.

NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke told the entertainment site, “We hope that the show comes back.”

More: RHOBH could be affecting Eileen Davidson's Y&R screen time

A renewal for one final season would allow the writers to bring back fan favorites, tie up loose ends and finish up with a proper ending that the show deserves. This would be devastating news to loyal viewers, though, who are already vocalizing their disappointment over the shift in daytime.

The #SaveDays hashtag is in full force as fans are tweeting to NBC their displeasure that their favorite show might be canceled.

DOOL has a lot to prove right now with slipping ratings and diminished storylines, there is a lot of pressure on writers and the cast even though they are a legacy show. What viewers need to remember is that DOOL was in this situation with or without Kelly in the mix, so they need to let NBC know that daytime won’t be the same without a daily dose of Salem on their screens.

Image: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC
