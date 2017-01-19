Kanye West is a 'great guy' but not 'traditionally American' say Trump's Inauguration Committee

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Print

What do 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir have in common?

More: Donald Trump's joke about dating a little girl is creeping everyone out

They're the most top-tier talent President-elect Donald Trump could manage to book for his inauguration. Despite claiming constantly that A-listers are just beating down his door to attend the festivities, that's actually the best Trump could do. His inauguration is going to be the worst concert in American history.

There is one A-lister, though, who does want to perform at the inauguration: Kanye West. Too bad Trump's team shot down that idea because, apparently, they don't think West is "American" enough for the job.

"He’s been great, he considers himself a friend of the president-elect, but it’s not the venue," Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, told CNN about the possibility of West performing for his new BFF's big day. "It’s going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy, we just haven’t asked him to perform. And we move on with our agenda."

More: Donald Trump, Rosie O'Donnell has one message for you: 'Eat me'

Somehow, Kanye West, an American who performs hip-hop, a genre of music that originated in the U.S., isn't American enough for Trump's inauguration. Meanwhile, Trump's team has asked — and been shot down by — two Canadians (Celine Dion and Paul Anka), three Brits (Elton John, Rebecca Ferguson and Charlotte Church) and one Italian (Andrea Bocelli).

Don't worry, though. Barrack went on to assure us all that the three biggest celebrities in the world will be at the inauguration: Barrack Obama (who is forced to be there), Washington, D.C. (which is forced to be there and is also not a person) and Donald Trump. Yeah, sounds like a party for sure.

More: Everybody's talking about golden showers after recent Donald Trump claims

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.