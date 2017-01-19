Chrissy Teigen loves sharing pics of her stretch marks almost as much as her followers love seeing them

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

The internet is seriously in love with Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen's stretch marks.

Teigen, a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, isn't shy about getting real online about the weird things bodies do, especially when it comes to "stretchies" on her thighs.

Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 12, 2015 at 9:09pm PDT

She's shared them on Instagram and Snapchat already to her followers' delight:

Image: Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

So now, obviously, it's Twitter's turn.

Teigen shared a close-up shot of the stretch marks and cellulite on one of her thighs on Twitter this week, and proving that she's too cool for school, captioned the shot with just "whatevs."

Teigen's habit of fully embracing her bod "flaws" and all is something her followers definitely love about her. Their responses to the latest snap were, as usual, overwhelmingly supportive.

@chrissyteigen this (and your wit) is why you are my favorite — Nishat Kurwa (@nishatjaan) January 19, 2017

@chrissyteigen thank u so much for this omg i grew up hating my body bc of my stretch marks nd had no representation of women w visible stretch marks :( — Olive Scott Whilde (@olivescottwhild) January 19, 2017

And hey, if a supermodel like Teigen can be down with her stretch marks, obviously the rest of us can too. Who doesn't have a stretch mark somewhere? They're totally natural, so just embrace them, ladies.

Or, if not, Teigen recommends a "liquid gold" stretch mark lotion she used while she was pregnant, and it can be yours for just $375 for a 1.7-ounce bottle.

