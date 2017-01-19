Abby Lee Miller's legal team are trying everything they can to help her avoid time behind bars

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has one last attempt to avoid jail time in her bankruptcy fraud case.

Miller will be sentenced in a day's time, but on Tuesday, Jan. 17, her legal team filed a sentencing memorandum, obtained by E! News, claiming that a probation sentence was sufficient.

"Ms. Miller was overwhelmed and under-equipped, and this led to her failure to respect to the bankruptcy process," her legal representatives state, E! News reports. "Her engagement of lawyers, accountants, and other professionals was haphazard, episodic, and at times, counter-productive."

Her representatives also claim that she has suffered a "very public humiliation" and that she has since learned from her mistakes and acquired the help of financial experts "to ensure that she will not recreate the circumstances that led to this sentencing."

Miller could face up to five years in prison (a hefty prison sentence that would no doubt destroy her career), as well as a $5 million fine for the $755,000 in income she concealed in 2010.

However, the U.S. Attorney's office is not impressed with the sentencing memorandum and according to E! News they filed their own documents on Jan.17 stating that they recommend Miller receive a "guideline sentence." The reason for this being that they believe she "committed multiple offenses for which she accepted responsibility in the context of the bankruptcy. She both schemed to defraud the court, conceal assets, and falsify bankruptcy schedules while under oath."

They reportedly also noted several emails that Miller sent to her accountant following a 2013 hearing —where a judge reportedly demanded that she reimburse her creditors — as the reason for their recommendation.

