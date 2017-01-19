Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos is definitely not shy to show the world his affection for Demi Lovato

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Print

Since Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama announced their decision to break up in June of 2016, Lovato has been linked to several MMA fighters, most recently Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos — and they're adorable together.

More: Demi Lovato and Luke Rockhold are official — well, Instagram official!

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Vasconcelos took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of himself and Lovato, and the pair look to be getting pretty cozy. He chose to leave the caption blank, but we think their body language probably does all the talking.

A photo posted by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

The pair also posed for a photo together on New Year's, and just two weeks ago Vasconcelos shared a second post of himself and Lovato — which shows them walking with his arm around her.

Happy new year !!!! A photo posted by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:21am PST

A photo posted by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:20am PST

The pair were previously linked, albeit briefly, in July of 2016, when according to a People magazine source they enjoyed a "quick fling." However, they are believed to have started dating again in January.

More: Demi Lovato's hanging out with yet another guy who isn't Wilmer Valderrama

But fans may be wondering what happened to Luke Rockhold, the MMA fighter that Lovato was previously linked to. Well, according to a People magazine source, the pair broke up in December of 2016.

"Demi and Luke broke up before Christmas. It wasn't anything dramatic. The relationship just wasn't heading where she wanted it to go," the source revealed. "Luke was really cool about it, and they were on the same page."

And that's when Lovato and Vasconcelos reportedly rekindled their romance, with the source revealing, "She's started seeing Bomba again. She's really physically attracted to him."

More: Demi Lovato's hanging out with a UFC fighter, but don't call him her boyfriend

What do you think of Demi Lovato and Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos as a couple? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.