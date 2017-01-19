If there was ever trouble in Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West's relationship that's now a thing of the past

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Image: Will Alexander/WENN.com

Print

If rumors are to be believed then Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West went through a really rough patch in their relationship. Which is not entirely surprising given the fact that they both experienced something pretty traumatic — Kim's robbery in Paris, and Kanye's subsequent breakdown.

More: Kanye West's squashing the Kim Kardashian West divorce rumors with one photo

However, the couple are now reportedly recommitted to their two-year marriage, and that's partly because West was willing to do whatever it took to make it work. A Kardashian source revealed to Us Weekly that "Kanye swore he was going to continue with intense therapy."

Adding, "He really wants to get better and will do whatever it takes to get healthy." And on his road to recovery he wants to ensure that he makes good with those who he previously wronged, especially his longtime friend, Jay Z, and his wife Beyoncé.

More: Turns out Kanye West's public meltdown was not just caused by exhaustion

Kim and Kanye reportedly visited Jay Z and Beyoncé at their Los Angeles home to apologize, and according to the source all was forgiven. They said, "Jay was very reasonable and understood that Kanye wasn't feeling well when he made the remarks."

But Jay Z has not been the only understanding one, apparently Kardashian West sees her husband's mental illness in a new light and she now realizes how much of his behavior stems from it. The source also claims that "When he's doing the things his therapists tell him to do, she is so much happier."

More: Kim Kardashian West is just trying to fool you with that sneaky social media gag

And the couple have also realized the importance of taking time out of their busy schedules to spend together, which is why they've been going on date nights, which, according to the source, has been a way for them to "reconnect."

Are you glad to hear that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are fully recommitted to their relationship?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.