/

Abigail Breslin is friends with Tiffany Trump, get over it

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Print

Abigail Breslin and Tiffany Trump caused an internet stir because they are... friends

Abigail Breslin is one of many celebs who are friends with the Trump family. That doesn't mean she or anyone else deserves hate. Nor does it mean these celebs necessarily agree with the family's political views.

More: Does Donald Trump have nothing better to do than tweet about Meryl Streep?

Breslin posted a photo on Instagram, celebrating a friends birthday on Tuesday with a group, which included Tiffany Trump.

happy bday drewwwwwwww

A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on

The hate against Tiffany began almost immediately. Breslin herself was faced with a backlash of insults, as well, for associating with Tiffany.

Tiffany Trump hate comment
Image: Abigail Breslin/Instagram
Tiffany Trump hate comment
Image: Abigail Breslin/Instagram
Tiffany Trump hate comment
Image: Abigail Breslin/Instagram
Tiffany Trump hate comment
Image: Abigail Breslin/Instagram

The responses to Breslin's photo were so insane, Breslin was compelled to respond on Twitter, defending her friend.

Let's all remember: Chelsea Clinton herself is friends with Ivanka Trump.

More: Donald Trump's joke about dating a little girl is creeping everyone out

Also, Leonardo DiCaprio met with Ivanka once Donald Trump was elected to discuss the environment with her.

Considering her family and her desire to be a singer, Tiffany is bound to have plenty of friends in Hollywood. Her association don't mean anything about her political affiliations or those of her friends. And even if her political affiliations don't align with people's expectations, it's her business and hers alone.

More: A timeline of Donald Trump & Rosie O'Donnell's 10 years of hatred

So far Tiffany hasn't commented on the crazy comments or Breslin's defense.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Abigail Breslin and Tiffany Trump caused an internet stir because they are... friends
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
