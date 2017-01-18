Abigail Breslin and Tiffany Trump caused an internet stir because they are... friends

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Abigail Breslin is one of many celebs who are friends with the Trump family. That doesn't mean she or anyone else deserves hate. Nor does it mean these celebs necessarily agree with the family's political views.

Breslin posted a photo on Instagram, celebrating a friends birthday on Tuesday with a group, which included Tiffany Trump.

happy bday drewwwwwwww A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

The hate against Tiffany began almost immediately. Breslin herself was faced with a backlash of insults, as well, for associating with Tiffany.

The responses to Breslin's photo were so insane, Breslin was compelled to respond on Twitter, defending her friend.

ALRIGHT Everyone commenting mean shit on my last insta, I have known Tiff for years she's a beautiful soul and regardless of ur (contd) — Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) January 18, 2017

Political views, do not take it out on her it is completely unfair — Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) January 18, 2017

Also I would like to ask every single person on here how they'd feel if they were persecuted solely based on the actions of their parents. — Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) January 18, 2017

Let's all remember: Chelsea Clinton herself is friends with Ivanka Trump.

Also, Leonardo DiCaprio met with Ivanka once Donald Trump was elected to discuss the environment with her.

Considering her family and her desire to be a singer, Tiffany is bound to have plenty of friends in Hollywood. Her association don't mean anything about her political affiliations or those of her friends. And even if her political affiliations don't align with people's expectations, it's her business and hers alone.

So far Tiffany hasn't commented on the crazy comments or Breslin's defense.

