Johnny Depp's bangs weren't the only thing weird about his PCA's speech

Image: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Let's be honest – Johnny Depp's People's Choice Awards speech wasn't great

The 2017 People's Choice Awards were so incredibly boring you could be forgiven for tuning out early, but then you would've missed the one interesting moment of the night: Johnny Depp's speech.

Depp, who was given the final award of the night for Favorite Movie Icon, stumbled his way through an awkward thanks that, though heartfelt, left many wondering what was behind his bumbling delivery (not to mention those unfortunate bangs).

"I came here for one reason tonight and one reason only," he said. "I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad, you know, have stood by me, trusted me. Thank you. You very, very graciously invited me here once again tonight . . . You have no idea how much I appreciate it."

"Listen, I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by your well wishes to my family and to myself, which is why it's especially meaningful to me to be here in front of you to say thank you and to tell you that I do thank you."

While speaking, Depp repeatedly tugged on three safety pins in his ear and tried to talk with the audience, thanking one for saying "I love you," then confusingly asking, "Weren't you just over there?"

Twitter had some feelings about it.

More: Now Johnny Depp is demanding money from Amber Heard for some reason

People also weren't too thrilled with him being honored after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence.

More: Amber Heard confirms Johnny Depp divorce drama is still not over

While Heard dropped her request for a domestic violence restraining order as part of the couple's divorce settlement, a joint statement from the couple pretty much confirmed she didn't make the story up.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
