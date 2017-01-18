A celebrity gossip junky, Caroline Goddard has been writing entertainment news for longer than the world has known Kim Kardashian's name. Follow her on Twitter at @GoddardCaroline.

Image: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The 2017 People's Choice Awards were so incredibly boring you could be forgiven for tuning out early, but then you would've missed the one interesting moment of the night: Johnny Depp's speech.

Depp, who was given the final award of the night for Favorite Movie Icon, stumbled his way through an awkward thanks that, though heartfelt, left many wondering what was behind his bumbling delivery (not to mention those unfortunate bangs).

See Johnny Depp accept his award for "Favorite Movie Icon" #PCAs pic.twitter.com/D8fcH0JNuN — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 19, 2017

"I came here for one reason tonight and one reason only," he said. "I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad, you know, have stood by me, trusted me. Thank you. You very, very graciously invited me here once again tonight . . . You have no idea how much I appreciate it."

"Listen, I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by your well wishes to my family and to myself, which is why it's especially meaningful to me to be here in front of you to say thank you and to tell you that I do thank you."

While speaking, Depp repeatedly tugged on three safety pins in his ear and tried to talk with the audience, thanking one for saying "I love you," then confusingly asking, "Weren't you just over there?"

Twitter had some feelings about it.

Johnny Depp's speech reminded me of Anna Nicole Smith @ the Billboard Awards (2004) https://t.co/RewhJnHqsl — Jenn A James (@jamajen) January 19, 2017

They only gave Johnny Depp an award because they were afraid he'd beat them too. Fucking drunk — Marissa (@rollrockqueen) January 19, 2017

More: Now Johnny Depp is demanding money from Amber Heard for some reason

People also weren't too thrilled with him being honored after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence.

JOHNNY DEPP ABUSES HIS WIFE AND HE IS TRASH pic.twitter.com/IwoVa49kjc — j (@DooArtt) January 19, 2017

I just saw Johnny Depp, an abusive that should be in jail if it weren't for the fact that is famous, winning something, being cheering up by — marie antoinette (@yvesaintkloss) January 19, 2017

an entire audience and on top of that being called someone's favorite person. I need a minute... or two — marie antoinette (@yvesaintkloss) January 19, 2017

First Casey Affleck, now Johnny Depp? 2017 is shaping up to be an excellent year for men who've been accused of hurting women — Jerrica Benton (@_jerricab) January 19, 2017

More: Amber Heard confirms Johnny Depp divorce drama is still not over

While Heard dropped her request for a domestic violence restraining order as part of the couple's divorce settlement, a joint statement from the couple pretty much confirmed she didn't make the story up.

