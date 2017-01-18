Jennifer Lopez clearly intends for Drake to stick around if he's already hangin' with her kids

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Draylo, it seems, has some serious staying power.

According to Us Weekly, Lopez has already introduced Drake to her twins, 8-year-old Max and Emme, which is a big sign that Lopez and Drake are serious.

"Drake has been hanging out at Jennifer’s new house in Bel Air," an insider dished to the outlet. "He has been there several times and is getting to know her kids."

It would make sense that Lopez, what with her busy career, would want to spend as much time with her children as possible. And, with her new relationship and her limited time, it's no wonder the hangouts overlapped sooner rather than later.

Us Weekly's source added, "They all have a lot of fun together. Her kids really like him and they know all of his songs. They like having him around."

This isn't the first time we've heard Drake and Lopez are serious about one another.

The news that Drake has met Lopez's kids comes on the heels of reports that Drake wants children with Lopez, though apparently Lopez, at 47, isn't so keen to pop out any more babies.

"She's done having babies," a source reported to In Touch. "But Drake's at a point in his life where he wants it all — a hot partner and the kids. It's causing problems."

Drake is only 30 years old so the fact that he would be considering a family makes sense. Of course, Drake and Lopez have only been dating since the end of last year. Discussions about children usually take a lot longer than that so these two have time.

Do you think Drake is ready to settle down or is Draylo moving too quickly?