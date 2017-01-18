Meghan Markle's half-brother is making headlines, but it's not good

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Print

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's girlfriend, is in the midst of some family drama.

More: Meghan Markle's birthday gift to Kate Middleton is just dreamy

Markle's brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is set to make a court appearance next month after being accused of pressing a gun to his girlfriend's head. The Daily Mail reports that he could be facing up to five years in prison.

Thomas was arrested in Grants Pass, Oregon, after a drunken fight in the home he shares there with his girlfriend of two months, Darlene Blount. According to the report, he faces one charge of unlawful use of a weapon, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $125,000 fine. He's also charged with one count of menacing domestic violence, a misdemeanor that could land him in prison for up to a year.

More: No one will be surprised if Prince Harry & Meghan Markle get engaged in 2017

According to the police report, Thomas and Blount got into a drunken argument last week that ended when he pressed the gun to her head. Police say she then locked herself in a bathroom to call 911. When police arrived at the house, they arrested Thomas. Court papers say he had a blood alcohol level of 0.17 when he was arrested. He spent a night in jail before being released the next morning on a $1,500 bond.

Rumors online say that his ex-wife, Tracy Dooley, posted his bond, but Thomas denies that.

"I didn't get bailed out by Tracy or ask her for any money — that was lies, all lies," he told the Daily Mail. He also disputes a statement that his son released in Thomas' name, saying that he hasn't even spoken with his son in several weeks.

Thomas' bail conditions prohibit him from drinking alcohol or contacting Blount.

More: Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's matching bracelets prove their love?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.