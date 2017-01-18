Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN

Print

Finally, a TV show is going to show us exactly what went down between Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes when he paid her to be his wife for five years.

More: Tom Cruise's reported 'relationship' with Suri breaks our hearts

Oh, just kidding. A new E! series, The Arrangement, shows a famous actor paying a much less famous actress a whole bunch of money to marry him, and it's basically exactly what all the 2005 rumors said was happening between Cruise and Holmes. But the show's creator, Jonathan Abrahams, insists that's not what's going on here.

At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, he told the audience, "the series is not inspired by the rumored circumstances surrounding Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ ill-fated union, nor is it a takedown of Scientology." He also said that the fictional organization in his series, called the Institute of the Higher Mind, is "not a religion," even though characters refer to it as a cult in the preview. He says his series is "a truly unique story that takes place in Hollywood."

Uh, OK. If you say so. But just to make sure we have all the facts here, let's recap what went down between Cruise and Holmes.

It was 2005, and Cruise was fresh off his divorce from Nicole Kidman. The rumors around Hollywood were that Cruise had approached several young actresses, including Sofia Vergara, Scarlett Johansson and Katie Holmes, with a 5-year marriage contract. Cruise would get to rehab his image and shake the increasing rumors that he was gay, and his wife would get a career boost and cash. Win-win, if you don't count the creepy arranged marriage vibes.

More: Wow, being married to Tom Cruise sounds awful, and Katie Holmes confirms it

Tony Ortega, an editor of the Village Voice who covered Scientology for more than a decade, making him the closest thing the world has to an expert on Cruise and Holmes' relationship, told the Huffington Post in 2012 that he didn't think the whole arranged marriage thing actually happened, but that those rumors did have kind of a basis in reality.

"That urban legend probably grew out of a misunderstanding of what actually did occur," Ortega said. "Several young women were vetted by the church and 'tried out' as Tom’s next wife before Katie Holmes was chosen."

Ortega also said women approached by Cruise were required to sign pretty strict nondisclosure agreements — a "standard procedure in the church."

It's long been rumored that the reason we know so little about Cruise and Holmes' divorce is because of some kind of contract she was forced to sign, requiring her to keep the details of their split out of the press. And if their marriage was arranged and she was paid to be Cruise's wife, it would make sense that all involved parties would want to keep that story out of the headlines.

So while we may never know the exact truth of what happened between Cruise and Holmes, it's a pretty safe bet to say that The Arrangement isn't the "truly unique story" that Abrahams is shilling. While it may not be based on the real story of Cruise and Holmes' relationship, it's way too close to the rumors not to have been inspired by the former power couple.

More: Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise: The world's fastest divorce

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.