Christina and Tarek El Moussa's divorce is reportedly not as amicable as they would like us to think

Christina and Tarek El Moussa both appear to be in very good spirits since the announcement of their divorce, leading many to believe that the pair have parted ways on amicable terms. However, a new report suggests that's not the case.

According to InTouch Weekly, things between the former couple are actually becoming increasingly bitter. And while Christina and Tarek once shared a representative, they have now hired separate publicists, with Tarek retaining publicist Howard Bragman and Christina making use of Cassie Zebisch's services.

The publication also reports that an eyewitness revealed that Tarek often disrespected Christina on the set of Flip or Flop, claiming that his behavior was "inappropriate."

"Tarek found humor in insulting his wife in repeated verbal attacks. Some of his bad behavior was even caught on camera [in footage that never aired]," the source said.

And the source claims that several times during filming in 2016 Tarek reportedly left Christina in tears. He allegedly also called her a "whore" and treated her like "garbage."

According to the source, Tarek's outbursts were caused by Christina getting something wrong and forcing them to do a retake. They also claim that Tarek "said he would perform a heinous violent act against Christina on more than one occasion," words which the publication claims they will not publish because there were so offensive.

"He said things like that all the time and then laughed about it," the source claims.

Christina's representative was asked to comment on Tarek's alleged behavior, but they reportedly declined, saying, "We will not be providing any comments." Tarek was reportedly asked a series of questions about his actions but refused to address any specifics.

