The 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death will be marked by National Kindness Day

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

Image: Georges De Keerle/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Print

One word used again and again to describe Princess Diana by those who knew her is "kind," and that's exactly what's inspired a day dedicated to her memory.

National Kindness Day will be observed in the U.K. in March as part of a yearlong celebration of Diana's life's work. The Diana Award, which was established in 1999 and became an independent charity in 2007, will mark the 20th anniversary of her death with a series of events, including the launch of the international Legacy Award, which will be given to 20 exceptional youth members who have successfully demonstrated positive social change.

More: Remembering Princess Diana with 17 of her most inspirational quotes

The main purpose of National Kindness Day is to inspire people to take a leaf out of the late princess's book and do something for others. It's reported that Prince William and Prince Harry will take part in a number of other (still to be confirmed) events, and Diana's brother Earl Spencer will host an exhibition, Walking in Her Shoes, at his family home, as well as a gala fundraising event for the Diana Award.

More: 10 times Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana

London's Kensington Palace (the home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte when they're in the city) will create a Diana memorial garden featuring an exhibition of her most iconic outfits.

"Twenty years on we want to give the public the opportunity to interact practically with [Diana's] legacy," said Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award. "We want to give the public the opportunity to be that little bit kinder, that little bit more compassionate and to think about serving others."

More: Meghan Markle's birthday gift to Kate Middleton is just dreamy

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.