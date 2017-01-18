Justin Bieber is not the only ex who's not giving Selena Gomez & The Weeknd a thumbs up

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's romance is still making headlines, but apparently neither of their exes is too happy about it.

Earlier this week there was a report about Justin Bieber "rolling his eyes" at the new romance because he apparently felt that Gomez was simply using The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) for promotional purposes. And now a new report claims that Bella Hadid is not giving her ex-boyfriend's new relationship a thumbs up either — in fact, if her Instagram account is anything to go by, then she may even be giving them the middle finger.

While reports have already addressed the issue of whether Gomez and Hadid were friends prior to Gomez hooking up with The Weeknd (a source claims they were never close) apparently Hadid is hurt by the romance — but for an entirely different reason.

"Bella and Abel's split wasn't dramatic, but of course she's hurt and pissed that he's moved on so quickly with Selena," an insider told People magazine, adding that it was Hadid who ended the relationship. But that's not to say that she'd be OK with seeing her former boyfriend with another girl just two months later.

As for Gomez and The Weeknd's romance, while there's been a lot of chatter about it, it seems to be very early days still. According to People, a friend of Gomez's recently revealed that it's "nothing serious yet" but that the pair "met a while ago and connected over music."

And if rumors are to be believed, then we can expect to hear a musical collaboration between Gomez and The Weeknd in the near future.

Do you think it's perfectly normal for Bella Hadid to feel hurt by The Weeknd's new relationship? Share your thoughts below.

