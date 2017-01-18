Hilary Duff and her new man are making new memories — at the place where she spent her wedding night

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Hilary Duff and her new music producer boyfriend, Matthew Koma, have really been enjoying each other's company, so much so that they decided to spend the long weekend together relaxing at Santa Barbara's San Ysidro Ranch, Us Weekly reports.

But this isn't just any old ranch, it happens to be one with special significance for Duff, because it's where she spent her wedding night in 2010 with her now ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

"They checked in to San Ysidro Ranch on Saturday afternoon and stayed on the property until Sunday morning," a source told Us Weekly — so it looks as though Duff is ready to create new memories at the ranch.

After the overnight stay the pair moved on, with the source revealing that "They went to breakfast on Coast Village Road at Jeannine's and then they took a stroll with their coffees. When they left, Matt was driving Hilary's car."

Duff and Koma have not been together for long (although they've known each other since at least June of 2015 when they collaborated together on Duff's album, Breathe In. Breathe Out.), but they appear to be very happy together.

Prior to their ranch trip the pair were spotted at the Woodland Hills' Gasolina Cafe in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 14, and according to a source they were not afraid to put on a little public display of affection.

"At the restaurant, they were seated on the same side of the table and pulled their chairs close together," the source said. "They were leaning in and laughing a lot. They had their arms linked and kissed at one point."

So, could Koma be the one? We'll have to wait and see, but for now it's just really great to see Duff so happy.

