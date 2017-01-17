Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Matt Garza tried to school Jessica Chastain on birth control and failed

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: WENN.com
Print

Jessica Chastain doesn't need advice from Matt Garza on birth control, thank you very much

Jessica Chastain weighed in on the recent health care decisions last week and got a strange and unexpected response from MLB player Matt Garza.

More: Jessica Chastain did a sexual gum commercial before she was famous (VIDEO)

"#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance. Congrats USA, you're doing your part to keep women out of the work force. #smfh," Chastain tweeted.

Garza responded with, "It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation... it's the best contraceptive... #juatsaying."

Aside from the blatant mansplaning here, which women definitely don't need more of, Garza's hypocrisy is also enough to get any woman's blood boiling.

More: Jessica Chastain delivers serious speech about Hollywood's diversity problem (VIDEO)

Tweeters were quick to point out that Garza doesn't need to be schooling Chastain on the word "abstinence," when he has six children, one he fathered at just 18.

More: Kate Winslet is embarrassed by the Hollywood pay gap conversation

Meanwhile, Chastain is ignoring the hate, instead focusing on the woman's march she is participating in ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

Garza, on the other hand, is justifying his comment on Twitter by saying his son, who is now a teenager, is a 4.0 student. Clearly, he doesn't get it.

Do you think Matt Garza should apologize for his comments about abstinence?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Jessica Chastain doesn't need advice from Matt Garza on birth control, thank you very much
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
15 famous women John Mayer has loved and lost
13 celebs who refuse to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration — and 4 who agreed
13 things to know about Jude Law's daughter, Iris Law
Calvin Harris' transformation from dorky DJ to playboy is mind-blowing
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!