Jessica Chastain doesn't need advice from Matt Garza on birth control, thank you very much

Image: WENN.com

Print

Jessica Chastain weighed in on the recent health care decisions last week and got a strange and unexpected response from MLB player Matt Garza.

More: Jessica Chastain did a sexual gum commercial before she was famous (VIDEO)

"#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance. Congrats USA, you're doing your part to keep women out of the work force. #smfh," Chastain tweeted.

#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance. Congrats USA, you're doing your part to keep women out of the work force. #smfh — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 13, 2017

Garza responded with, "It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation... it's the best contraceptive... #juatsaying."

It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation... it's the best contraceptive... #juatsaying https://t.co/OgKg1qQmln — Matt garza (@Gdeuceswild) January 13, 2017

Aside from the blatant mansplaning here, which women definitely don't need more of, Garza's hypocrisy is also enough to get any woman's blood boiling.

More: Jessica Chastain delivers serious speech about Hollywood's diversity problem (VIDEO)

Tweeters were quick to point out that Garza doesn't need to be schooling Chastain on the word "abstinence," when he has six children, one he fathered at just 18.

@iFlopSets @Gdeuceswild @jes_chastain so glad you know what is good and bad for girls PLEASE TELL ME MORE pic.twitter.com/lju49p4nTS — Stangle's Kid (@lisasaurstomp) January 13, 2017

Matt Garza has 6 kids and knocked up his high school girlfriend, but he is preaching to a woman about abstinence & birth control costs. pic.twitter.com/PJVk6g2Lsm — Stephen Meyer (@StephenMeyer_BR) January 13, 2017

@lisasaurstomp @iFlopSets @Gdeuceswild @jes_chastain aw, how will you ever go on without your reproductive parts getting mansplained? — Rad Wolf MacAwesome (@RadMacawesome) January 13, 2017

More: Kate Winslet is embarrassed by the Hollywood pay gap conversation

Meanwhile, Chastain is ignoring the hate, instead focusing on the woman's march she is participating in ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

I am marching to protect the disenfranchised. I stand with you for reproductive choice, wage equality, and freedom from sexual violence. https://t.co/yMXPPlIl4j — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 13, 2017

Garza, on the other hand, is justifying his comment on Twitter by saying his son, who is now a teenager, is a 4.0 student. Clearly, he doesn't get it.

No, it was 18 and my son is a 14 yr old freshman with a 4.0 gpa.. thanks for asking... https://t.co/oLcPwmxweW — Matt garza (@Gdeuceswild) January 13, 2017

Do you think Matt Garza should apologize for his comments about abstinence?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.