Alicia Keys' decision to forgo makeup directly correlates to a woman's right to choose

It has been nearly a year now since Alicia Keys decided to give up wearing makeup, and now she's put it back on for her Allure magazine photo shoot. The point is: It's her right to choose.

Keys explained her decision to the mag, "I'm not a slave to makeup. I'm not a slave to not wearing makeup either. I get to choose at [any] given moment. That's my right."

And it isn't just about what she does or does not choose to put on her face. For Keys, it is so much deeper.

"I am all about a woman's right to choose. I think a woman should do anything she wants as it relates to her face, her body, her health," Keys explained. "Whatever mode of expression that empowers you, that's what you should do. What I am not down for is this ridiculously high, unrealistic expectation about appearance that we as women are held to."

She added, "I started at 20 years old in this ridiculously invasive world in which everyone covered me in makeup and then threw me under tons of lights, so I'd sweat for two or three hours. It took me so long to finally say, 'Whoa! Who am I under there?' That is just my own personal quest."

Keys recognizes that everyone's quest in life will be different, and instead of encouraging everyone to go make-up free, she advocates for listening to your inner self and finding your inner glow.

To check out Keys pictures for Allure, in which she dons make-up for the first time in nearly a year, pick up a copy of the February 2017 issue or visit their website.

What is your journey to finding inner beauty despite unrealistic beauty standards?

