Dove Cameron may be a Disney star but that isn't stopping her from being true to herself, too

Image: WENN.com

Print

There was a time when Zac Efron was dropping condoms on the red carpet to prove what a grown up he had become post-Disney. (He said it was an accident but...)

It seems those days, thankfully, are gone.

More: Dove Cameron explains why bullies are victims, too

Now, Dove Cameron is stepping from the tradition Disney star spotlight into the arms of a woman and the world is embracing her.

Cameron was spotted out and about holding hands with fellow actress Kiersey Clemons in Vegas. The two then got complementing tattoos and kissed one another on Snapchat. You can bet the world took note.

what happens in Vegas stays on your body for the rest of your life @kiersey A photo posted by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

She then seemed to confirm rumors that she and Clemons are dating and also that she is gay when she liked the following tweets.

@DoveCameron like this if your gay or like this if your gay — Amber (@theluckydove) January 16, 2017

@DoveCameron like this if you and kiersey are dating — bianca (@bianca_dovelie) January 16, 2017

Especially because split with her former fiancé Ryan McCartan at the end of 2016.

Whether Clemons and Cameron are just friends or something more remains to be seen, but the point is we've entered a new era of sexuality, where Disney stars don't have to fear tarnishing their innocent reputation by being themselves.

More: PLL's Keegan Allen feels empowered by Shay Mitchell's story line

Now that is something to celebrate.

Cameron hasn't commented yet on the fervor caused by her kiss with Clemons, but she doesn't seem to mind seeing as how she was all for considering a relationship with Bella Thorne when a fan joked about it on Twitter.

@DoveCameron what about you hooking up with @bellathorne ? You both would be goals — lucia (@luciamllr) January 16, 2017

Yeah trust me. I have thought about ithttps://t.co/cPQMgkKdKn — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 16, 2017

Thorne came out as bisexual in August 2016 shortly after her split from longtime boyfriend Greg Sulkin.

More: We love Bella Thorne's honesty about her crappy health issues

Disney also hasn't commented on their young starlets personal life. Nor do I think they should. What she does in her free time should be her business and her choice.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.