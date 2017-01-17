Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose got caught on a kiss cam — and hardly kissed

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy are not afraid of a little PDA.

Since they took their relationship public (and, TBH, a little bit before that), they've been wallpapering their Instagram accounts with cute, couply photos — including plenty of smooch shots.

That's probably why it's so surprising that when the couple was caught on a kiss cam at a New York Knicks game on Monday, Chmerkovskiy went for a chaste kiss on the cheek instead of a full-blown smooch.

Both Chmerkovskiy and Rose shared a video of the sweet moment, taken at Madison Square Garden, on Instagram. "Why is he so cute tho," Rose captioned her video, which showed their kiss after they both looked a little embarrassed to be on camera.

Despite uncharacteristically avoiding PDA on that kiss cam, Chmerkovskiy and Rose seem to be happy together. On her podcast, Loveline, Rose dished that their relationship is going well so far, and that she's already in love with her beau.

"It’s amazing. It’s so good," she said. "It’s been four months now, and it’s awesome. I love his family, and everyone’s so great, and he’s great."

All that despite it being "so hard" to date when you're both famous.

"It's like, you date someone, so you have to be with them for years and forever, and you have to get married," she said. "You date people to get to know them, and you either like them after six months or you don't, and you just figure it out along the way. Right now it's absolutely amazing, and I'm super, super happy."

