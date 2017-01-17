Angelina Jolie received a desperate plea from Zahara's biological mother

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Apega/WENN.com

Print

The biological mother of one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's adopted kids is trying to track her daughter down.

More: What inspired Angelina Jolie to adopt?

Mentewab Dawit Lebiso claims to be the birth mother of 12-year-old Zahara, whom Jolie and Pitt adopted from Ethiopia. Now that Jolie and Pitt are divorcing, Lebiso has reached out to media to say that she wants Jolie to have custody of her daughter — and she wants to be back in her life.

"I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her. I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her," Lebiso told The Daily Mail. "Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I have ever been. She has been with her since she was a baby, but that does not mean I do not miss her. I miss her all the time. I think about her every day and long to hear her voice or see her face. I know when she has a birthday but I am sad because I can't celebrate it with her. I would so much want to celebrate with her on her birthday and other special days."

She added, "I long to be able to have regular contact with her."

More: Angelina Jolie was more prepared to divorce Brad Pitt than we all realized

The Daily Mail reports that Lebiso was raped and forced to give up her infant daughter 12 years ago. She initially tried to keep the baby, but wasn't able to make enough money to support herself and a child. Jolie was told that Zahara was an orphan and that both her parents had died from AIDS. Jolie reportedly didn't know Lebiso was alive until she gave an interview to reporters in 2007.

"I know her life is with Angelina... in another country and she speaks another language than me," she said. "She has a life that I could never give her, but I would still like to have some contact. I would like to see her face. She has grown into a beautiful woman and I am so proud of her. My heart bursts because I am so proud. We all die sometime and before I die I would like her to know about me and that she has family here in Ethiopia. I would ask Angelina to let me speak with her. I do not think it is too much to ask."

More: Angelina Jolie's kids see the world — not Hollywood

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.