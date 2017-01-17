But how does Scott Disick feel about Kourtney Kardashian hanging out with Justin Bieber again?

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Kourtney Kardashian is hanging out with her old fling Justin Bieber again, but sources say she's still serious about reconciling with Scott Disick.

Kardashian attended a pajama party for Jessica Alba's husband's birthday on Saturday night, but was seen afterward hitting the town with Justin Bieber in West Hollywood. A source told People magazine that Kardashian and Bieber "hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together. Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin."

Kardashian and Disick have been back together for a few months now, and just returned home from a family vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with their three kids.

Kardashian and Bieber have a history that goes all the way back to July 2015, right after Kardashian broke things off with Disick after nine years together. Neither of them denied the rumors that they were "hooking up on and off for a few months," and they were seen together all over LA. Their relationship went on for months, though sources say it was nothing serious.

"It’s been a deep flirtation for months. He’s obviously close to the family, and Kris [Jenner] is obsessed with him," an insider told People in December 2015. "It’s just one of those things where it makes Kourtney feel good about herself. It’s not serious at all. This young guy is into her, he thinks she’s hot and she’s older. She just wants to have fun."

Sources also said that Kardashian's fling with Bieber wasn't easy for Disick.

"Of course it stings a bit that Kourt is hooking up with Bieber. But Scott also knows his place and that he doesn’t have the right to have a fit about it," an insider said at the time. "He is convinced Kourt is doing it to hurt him. And she succeeded."

