Learn about the woman who created Planned Parenthood — as taught by 11 celebs

Meryl Streep is doing another thing that's probably going to piss off Donald Trump, only this time, she brought backup.

Streep is one of a long list of celebs who took part in creating a quick history video about how Planned Parenthood came to be. At just shy of seven minutes long, it's a great watch for taking a break at work today, and you'll learn a ton. Trust.

Streep was joined by Lena Dunham, America Ferrera, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Lawrence, Hari Nef, Andrew Rannells, Cecile Richards, Gina Rodriguez, Amy Schumer, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu and Sasheer Zamata to make the video. It was directed by Dunham and produced by Jenni Konner, who has worked with Dunham for years on her series Girls. Fun's Jack Antonoff and J.J. Abrams made the music.

What's especially great about this video is that it doesn't shy away from the uglier parts of Planned Parenthood's history, like when founder Margaret Sanger aligned herself with the eugenics movement. It also doesn't worry about getting a little braggy about Planned Parenthood's massive number of accomplishments and its goal to make sure reproductive health care stays safe and accessible for all people.

As Republican lawmakers are working hard to repeal the Affordable Care Act and strip federal funding from Planned Parenthood, reproductive health care is facing more opposition than it has in a decade. Videos like this one that highlight the important work Planned Parenthood does to provide safe, affordable care to people from all backgrounds are going to become more and more important as the fight continues.

