Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are enjoying some downtime in London — and she's getting to know his family

Prince Harry doesn't need to wine and dine Meghan Markle, because what the couple love the most is spending downtime together — and apparently that's exactly what they've been doing over the last few days.

The couple are reportedly spending time at Prince Harry's Nottingham cottage at Kensington Palace in London, England, and they've been taking it easy, with a source telling Us Weekly they've been "chilling and enjoying lazy days together."

And not that we had any doubt as to the seriousness of this relationship, but according to the publication, Markle has been using her time in London as an opportunity to get to know Prince Harry's family better, namely Kate Middleton. The two women are believed to have spent time together (along with Princess Charlotte) at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.

A source previously told the publication that Markle is loving "getting to know more of Harry's nearest and dearest," and that the meeting "went well."

This report makes us even more convinced that the couple are headed for an engagement in the near future. And an insider has reportedly told Us Weekly that they see them getting engaged by spring, adding "He's head over heels."

