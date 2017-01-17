Sections
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry like the simple things in life the most

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are enjoying some downtime in London — and she's getting to know his family

Prince Harry doesn't need to wine and dine Meghan Markle, because what the couple love the most is spending downtime together — and apparently that's exactly what they've been doing over the last few days.

More: No one will be surprised if Prince Harry & Meghan Markle get engaged in 2017

The couple are reportedly spending time at Prince Harry's Nottingham cottage at Kensington Palace in London, England, and they've been taking it easy, with a source telling Us Weekly they've been "chilling and enjoying lazy days together."

And not that we had any doubt as to the seriousness of this relationship, but according to the publication, Markle has been using her time in London as an opportunity to get to know Prince Harry's family better, namely Kate Middleton. The two women are believed to have spent time together (along with Princess Charlotte) at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.

More: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle took their relationship out for a stroll

A source previously told the publication that Markle is loving "getting to know more of Harry's nearest and dearest," and that the meeting "went well."

This report makes us even more convinced that the couple are headed for an engagement in the near future. And an insider has reportedly told Us Weekly that they see them getting engaged by spring, adding "He's head over heels."

More: Meghan Markle has the approval of the most important royal

What do you think of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are enjoying some downtime in London — and she's getting to know his family
Image: WENN
