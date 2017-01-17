Sections
/

Meghan Markle's birthday gift to Kate Middleton is just dreamy

Claire Gillespie

Image: George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
Meghan Markle knows exactly what to give a princess for her birthday

What do you buy the woman who has everything? The former Kate Middleton's birthday is not an occasion for a scented candle, a bottle of bubbly or even a Harrods gift card. When you're buying a present for a princess, you have to think outside the box.

More: No one will be surprised if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get engaged in 2017

That is exactly what Meghan Markle did the first time she met the Duchess. According to The Sun, Markle (who may or may not be joining the princess club herself depending on how much you trust the tabloids) gave Kate a dream journal for her birthday (she turned 35 on Jan. 9.) 

More: Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle is the modern-day princess we need

It's a thoughtful gift, but also a chance for Markle to reveal a little about herself to her potential future sister-in-law. The Suits actress runs a fashion, beauty and lifestyle site called The Tig, which focuses on mindfulness and the importance of acknowledging your innermost thoughts and feelings.

The Sun reported that the meeting between Markle, Kate, William and Princess Charlotte (Prince George doesn't skip preschool even to meet American TV stars) "went very well," and Kate loved her leather-bound dream journal, which is lucky for Harry, who reportedly values Kate's opinion about girlfriends.

Now, our next burning question... what on Earth does a princess dream about?

More: If you miss Downton Abbey, fill the void with PBS' Victoria

