Robin Thicke & Paula Patton's custody battle is taking a more amicable turn

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Robin Thicke has finally spent time with his son for the first time in weeks

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's custody battle over their 6-year-old son Julian is taking a progressive step, and the family is now attending therapy sessions in a bid to resolve their issues.

More: Police just got involved in Robin Thicke & Paula Patton's custody battle

The former couple attended the first therapy session with their son over the weekend, a source told E! News. The therapy session marks the first time that Thicke has spent time with his son since Dec. 31.

A People magazine source also shed more light on the situation. They said, "While Julian has remained in his mother's care, both parties are working with a therapist who is advising on Julian's best interest. The family attended their first joint therapy session this weekend. Ms. Patton will continue to do what is right for her son."

More: Robin Thicke's family isn't celebrating his controversial engagement

And a second insider revealed, "Robin wants to keep Julian's best interests at heart."

This seems to suggest that Patton and Thicke are trying hard to resolve their issues and that the bitter custody battle may be taking a turn for the better, whereas before it was believed that Patton had banned Thicke from seeing their only son after he allegedly spanked him.

More: Yep, Robin Thicke is still dating model April Love Geary

In court documents Thicke has previously stated that he has "never exceeded age-appropriate discipline" with Julian and only spanked him lightly as a last resort, People reports.

What do you think about the custody battle between Paula Patton and Robin Thicke? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: WENN
