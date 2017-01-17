Robin Thicke has finally spent time with his son for the first time in weeks

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's custody battle over their 6-year-old son Julian is taking a progressive step, and the family is now attending therapy sessions in a bid to resolve their issues.

The former couple attended the first therapy session with their son over the weekend, a source told E! News. The therapy session marks the first time that Thicke has spent time with his son since Dec. 31.

A People magazine source also shed more light on the situation. They said, "While Julian has remained in his mother's care, both parties are working with a therapist who is advising on Julian's best interest. The family attended their first joint therapy session this weekend. Ms. Patton will continue to do what is right for her son."

And a second insider revealed, "Robin wants to keep Julian's best interests at heart."

This seems to suggest that Patton and Thicke are trying hard to resolve their issues and that the bitter custody battle may be taking a turn for the better, whereas before it was believed that Patton had banned Thicke from seeing their only son after he allegedly spanked him.

In court documents Thicke has previously stated that he has "never exceeded age-appropriate discipline" with Julian and only spanked him lightly as a last resort, People reports.

