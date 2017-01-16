Let's talk about The Bachelor's Corrine's inconvenient sleep habits

Image: ABC

Corrine is clearly The Bachelor's most... outgoing contestant this season, so what's her deal?

On tonight's episode, she skipped the rose ceremony to sleep. Then took a nap during her group date. Then spent some time grinding on Nick in a bouncy castle and then slept some more while the rest of the girls continued with the pool party.

I know The Bachelor contestants don't get much sleep, so the rumors go, but Corrine is taking this napping thing to a whole new level.

This girl seems to give in to her baser instincts really easily. When she's not trying to have sex with Nick, she's passed out in a corner somewhere.

I honestly wonder if she's narcoleptic. Either that or she's just drunk all the time. It's, quite honestly, hard to tell.

Here's the thing about Corrine: I don't think she's a stupid girl. I think she's an immature girl. She's only 24, after all. And she still has a nanny. Clearly, she's still got some growing up to do.

And, ya, Nick might find her fun in the wake of all the drama, but she isn't yet at the point in her life where anyone should be considering her as a wife. May as a Real Housewife... but we all know how those marriages tend to end...

Given the history of past girls like Corrine involved in The Bachelor franchise, she'll probably end up left without a rose on an island somewhere.

(Ahem... Olivia from Season 20)

Luckily, there's hope, because there's a good chance she'll be back for Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

What do you think the future has in store for Corrine on The Bachelor?

