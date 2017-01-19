Think you're a Grey's superfan? This quiz might make you second-guess yourself

You're a loyal fan, right? You've been watching Grey's Anatomy since the beginning, so you feel confident you can rattle off trivia left and right about all 12 seasons. Well, prepare to show off your skills, 'cause we've got the mother of all Grey's quizzes comin' at ya.
Jesse Williams responds to critics who want him fired from Grey's Anatomy
Grey's Anatomy pissed off fans with Callie's low-key send-off
18 Grey's Anatomy storylines that didn't sit well with fans
Before you go, check out our slideshow below.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started