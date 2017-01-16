Peta Murgatroyd looks beautiful — and healthy — just eight days after giving birth

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Peta Murgatroyd is getting real about post-baby bodies.

In order to inspire fans and let them know that even celebrity bodies take time to snap back to post-baby shape, Murgatroyd posted a photo in a bra just eight days after giving birth.

In the pic, Murgatroyd looks great, but clearly still has the remnants of her baby bump.

"Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth," she captioned the photo. "I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant. Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most. The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time."

She added, "Now it's time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey."

The post has already gone viral because it's realistic, and women are celebrating her honesty about the hard work it takes to get back into shape.

Prior to her pregnancy, Murgatroyd's stomach was all abs so she obviously knows all about the hard work she needs to put in in the gym.

Training day with Mr Tocker #kickinass #abs #hehasbiggerboobiesthanme #dwtslivetour A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jan 9, 2016 at 11:07am PST

It's also clear that there is more to post-baby life for Murgatroyd than just her fitness.

She and her fiancé, fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, are "soaking up" the moments with their new baby, Shai, as Murgatroyd explained on her Instagram.

They do plan on releasing photos of the new baby, but are keeping him all to themselves for the first few weeks of his life.

Congrats to the new parents!

What was your post-baby weight loss journey?

