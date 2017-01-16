Fifty Shades of Grey's Jamie Dornan definitely isn't a Christian Grey fan

Image: Summit Entertainment

If Christian Grey were real, he wouldn't find a friend in Jamie Dornan.

It honestly isn't that surprising, seeing as how Christian Grey doesn't really seem to have that many friends to begin with, but Dornan revealed Christian isn't the type of guy he's interested in associating with.

"[Christian Grey's] not the sort of bloke I'd get along with," Dornan explained in the February 2017 issue GQ Australia. "All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh — I wouldn't imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don't think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates."

He also said he doesn't have the same sexual preferences as Christian.

"It doesn't float my boat," he said of Christian's S&M preferences. But was sure to add, "I've always been open-minded and liberal — I'd never judge anyone's sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there's a million different ways to please yourself, sexually."

Despite the fact that he's not into the character he plays or the plot surrounding his character, Dornan did say he isn't surprised by the film's success at all.

"You don't have to be a scientist to work out that 100 million readers of the book will translate into bums on seats in the cinema. But I didn't expect it to be this big, to be honest."

The next film in the Fifty Shades franchise, Fifty Shades Darker, is set to be released Feb. 10, 2017.

Would you be friends with Christian Grey if he were a real life person?

